Macao’s biggest news stories: 2024 in Review

The year 2024 may be drawing to a close, but for Macao it’s also a time of beginnings. The city has a new administration and a bold plan to ramp up economic diversification. Tourism is making a strong recovery and Macao is establishing itself on the global entertainment and sporting map. The next 12 months promise to be an exciting time.

Before we say farewell to 2024, however, here’s a rundown of some of the events that shaped a memorable year. The city lost the Macau Jockey Club, but gained a new outdoor performance venue. We weathered multiple typhoons and our first hailstorm in more than a decade. Macao’s highest court meanwhile got its first female president in Song Man Lei, while Cassandra Chiu flew the flag for the SAR as Macao’s first ever Miss Universe contestant.

Take a look back at the year that was.

January

A drag show organised as part of the 22nd Fringe Festival between 17 and 28 January, was shut down by officials – Photo by Rawpixel.com

– Macao secondary school students honoured for asteroid discovery

Pui Tou Secondary School students are given plaudits for stumbling upon a new asteroid and making local history.

– Second-home buyers no longer need to pay 5 percent stamp duty

The new legislation is part of the government’s efforts to reverse the cooling of Macao’s property prices.

– Sands China announces Grant Chum as new CEO and president

The concessionaire’s COO takes over the reins from Robert Goldstein, while Wilfred Wong is set to become executive vice chairman.

– The Cultural Affairs Bureau shuts down a drag show after just one performance

Made by Beauty was scheduled for a three-night run but a promotional stunt put it on the wrong side of the authorities.

– Macao’s biggest Don Don Donki opens

The hugely popular Japanese specialty shop opens a super-sized branch at Studio City, with food, home accessories and more.

February

“I feel sorry, as does my entire family, that we have to shut down Cozinha Aida,” said Manuel António de Jesus when the beloved eatery pulled down the shutters on 27 February – Photo by Macao News/Amanda Saxton

– Ho Iat Seng proposes hotel stays in Hengqin to lower Macao tourism costs

Macao’s chief executive says tourists could stay in cheaper Hengqin hotels, “benefiting both regions.”

– LRT East Line train system contract awarded to a Mitsubishi-led venture

When finished in 2028, the line will expand the LRT system to a total of 21 stations and 24 kilometres of track.

– Fans boo and demand refunds after Lionel Messi misses his Hong Kong game

Many had travelled to Hong Kong specially for what was billed as a “historic” match featuring the soccer icon – who spent the entire 90 minutes on the bench.

– Hong Kong scraps all property market cooling measures

The move, which is watched closely in Macao, comes after Hong Kong endures nine consecutive months of falling property prices.

– Macao needs a big, outdoor venue for shows, say officials

The acknowledgement comes after a noisy concert by K-pop group Seventeen at the Olympic Sports Centre stadium angers local residents and causes extensive damage to the pitch.

– Hengqin adopts a separate customs regime

The implementation of the new customs system is meant to ease the flow of people and goods between the island and Macao.

– Macanese restaurant Cozinha Aida shuts

Owner Manuel António de Jesus says licensing issues have forced him to close the iconic eatery.

March

Mired in debts, the Macau Jockey Club held its final race meeting on 30 March – Photo courtesy of the Macau Jockey Club

– Seniors outnumber children in Macao

The SAR’s population continues to grey further, with seniors making up 14 percent of the population and children just over 13 percent.

– UM acquires rare 17th-century edition of Luís de Camões’ epic poem

The University of Macau added Os Lusíadas do Grande Luís de Camoens to its library in celebration of the great Portuguese poet’s 500th birthday.

– The 13 Hotel is put up for sale at US$307 million

The property was originally developed for almost five times that sum, but struggled owing to its location, lack of gaming facilities, and the Covid-19 pandemic.

– Chan becomes the most common surname in Macao

Wong, Lei and Leong also make the list of top ten last names, which cover more than half of the city’s population.

– The new Macao-Taipa bridge is named

After weeks of anticipation, the selection committee chooses the underwhelming name “Macao Bridge” out of 14,000 suggestions that were proposed by nearly 6,000 residents.

– Construction waste island is necessary, government says

Despite growing environmental concerns, the government remains adamant over plans to build an island from discarded construction materials off Macao’s popular Hac Sa Beach.

– The curtain falls on the Macau Jockey Club

With a legacy spanning four decades, the MJC bids adieu as financial woes mount to over 2 billion patacas in losses for 2022.

April

In a long awaited move, the government scrapped all curbs on Macao’s property market on 12 April, but the expected recovery has yet to materialise – Photo by hmutakin

– The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies makes its name change official

It’s now called the Macao University of Tourism, or the Universidade de Turismo de Macau in Portuguese, and will go by the initials UTM.

– Macao lifts all curbs on the local property market

All restrictions on Macao property sales are scrapped in order to boost a local property market that has seen several consecutive months of falling prices.

– Delegates arrive for Forum Macao’s 6th ministerial conference

At a welcome dinner, China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao spoke of the Forum’s spirit of partnership and how it was ‘centred on peace and development.’

– Studio City is Macao’s first Certified Autism Centre

At least 80 percent of the integrated resort’s front-facing staff have undergone training in autism and other forms of neurodivergence.

– Macao’s first quarter visitors reach nearly 86 percent of pre-pandemic levels

Same-day visitors showed a significant year-on-year increase, while the average length of stay fell.

– Multiple entry Hengqin-Macao permits approved

The new permits are expected to give a boost to Macao’s travel industry by making visits to the SAR more affordable for mainland Chinese visitors.

May

At the end of May, Macao is abuzz with the news that Colin Farrell will be among the stars shooting a Netflix movie in Macao – Photo by DFree

– The newly refurbished Hotel Central holds its soft opening

After a long period of disrepair, the nearly 100-year-old Hotel Central comes back to life, with 114 new rooms that draw inspiration from bygone eras.

– Macao gets hit by its first hailstorm in more than a decade

The city has only had four other instances of hail reported in the past seventy odd years.

– ‘No decision has been made.’ Ho noncommittal on another term

Macao’s top official Ho Iat Seng remains tightlipped on whether he will stand in the Chief Executive election.

– Goodbye, Formula 3. The Macau Grand Prix loses its main attraction

The chief draw of Macao’s best known international event is to be replaced with a new competition called Formula Regional, the FIA announces.

– Macao’s first wild plant survey is complete

Surveyors from the South China Botanical Garden spend five days examining flora in four of the SAR’s parks and nature reserves.

– Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton are among top stars shooting a Netflix film in Macao

News breaks that a star-studded Hollywood cast will be in Macao over the summer shooting The Ballad of a Small Player, directed by Oscar nominee Edward Berger.

June

A directive at the beginning of June says illicit money exchanges have ‘seriously affected social stability’ in Macao – Photo by ThewayIsee

– Beijing orders a crackdown on Macao’s illegal money exchanges

The shady exchanges have been identified as “a very common channel for corruption and illegal money outflow” one expert says.

– Young Macao residents don’t care much about marriage or child rearing, survey finds

Nearly half of local respondents aged 18 to 34 say they have no desire for marriage in the next five years, and are similarly unenthused about having children.

– More than 20,000 people from Macao are now living in Hengqin

Easier commuting, closer business ties and the sale of affordable residential units to Macao buyers cause Hengqin’s Macao population to soar.

– Energias de Portugal is officially out of the Macao electricity market

The Portuguese electricity company completes a deal to sell its remaining stake to the China Three Gorges corporation.

– A new government video to boost the birth rate sparks an online backlash

The one-minute video is negatively received, with many viewers saying that it ignores the challenges of raising children.

– Macao is left out of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list

The city’s two Michelin three-star restaurants and six Michelin two-star restaurants fail to impress World’s 50 Best Restaurants reviewers.

– Macao’s government says it will build an outdoor performance venue in Cotai

Officials confirm rumours after media outlets report preparatory work being carried out on a large plot of vacant land near the Grand Lisboa Palace.

July

July begins with good news for Macao’s foreign permanent residents, with new travel permits doing away with the need for visas for mainland travel – Photo by Wikimedia

– Non-Chinese permanent residents of Macao and Hong Kong to get mainland travel permits

The move makes travel from the SARs to the Chinese mainland far easier, doing away with the need to apply for visas.

– Gigi Yeung becomes the first squash player from Macao to win a PSA Tour title

The 23-year-old, who is ranked number 251 in the world, wins an International Open women’s event in Australia.

– Iconic Macao restaurant A Vencedora reopens

New operator Simon Chan promises to keep the same name, interior, menus and staff of the beloved original establishment, which closed nine months earlier.

– Macao welcomes over 16 million visitors in the first half of 2024

The visitor arrival figure between January and June marks an increase of 43.6 percent year-on-year and a bounce back of 82.5 percent against the pre-pandemic total.

– Macao and Hong Kong unveil a new document-free travel scheme

Eligible SAR residents can now travel from Macao to Hong Kong and vice versa without showing any documentation.

August

Out of the race: Incumbent Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng announces on 21 August that he will not stand for reelection – Photo courtesy of the Government Information Bureau

– FIFA says foreign nationals can’t play football for the Macao team

The shock decision means the Macao team will lose captain Niki Torrão, along with Filipe Duarte, Vítor Almeida, and Iuri Capelo.

– Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng says he is not running for reelection

The 67-year-old says his decision not to stand for a second five-year term as Macao’s Chief Executive is due to health issues.

– Macao’s first-half GDP exceeds 200 billion patacas for the first time in 5 years

During the first half of 2024, Macao’s economy grows by almost 16 percent year-on-year, reaching a total value of 204.3 billion patacas.

– Sam Hou Fai confirms his intention to run for Chief Executive

The 62-year-old former judge puts an end to intense speculation by announcing that he will stand for Macao’s top job in October’s election.

– Property prices in Macao fall to their lowest level in more than 8 years

Residential property transactions plunge 43 percent in comparison to July, while the average price per square metre drops by 15 percent.

– Gambling has had a ‘large, negative impact’ on Macao, says CE hopeful

The frontrunner to be Macao’s next Chief Executive, Sam Hou Fai, has strong things to say about the SAR’s over-reliance on casinos.

– Macao sets a new monthly record for visitor arrivals

The total of 3.65 million arrivals recorded in August edges past the 3.62 million registered during the same month in pre-pandemic 2019.

September

Defying a citywide retail slump, the nine-storey luxury M8 mall holds a soft opening on 10 September

– Teenage diver Quan Hongchan left in tears after being mobbed by fans in Macao

The double gold Olympic medallist was out shopping with companions when she was mobbed by dozens of excited fans, reports say.

– Sam Hou Fai will run in Macao’s chief executive election unopposed

The 62-year-old former judge earns 383 endorsements from members of the CE Election Committee or roughly 96 percent of the total, effectively depriving any opponents of a chance.

– The M8 shopping mall has its soft opening

The nine-floor luxury mall opens its doors amid a prolonged retail downturn in Macao.

– The Macao Union Hospital officially opens

The city’s largest hospital has already been in trial operation for several months, with various health services being gradually introduced.

– Say hello to Dili, Macao’s newest sister city

The SAR and Timor-Leste ink a memorandum of understanding, promising to forge closer ties between the two cities.

– Macao’s gaming tax revenue already exceeds the full-year total for 2023

September’s total gaming tax haul comes in at 7.62 billion patacas, tipping 2024’s total to date over the 65.3 billion patacas earned across 2023.

October

Standing unopposed, former judge Sam Hou Fai is elected as the next chief executive of Macao on 13 October – Photo by Macao News/Cheong Kam Ka

– The new Macao Bridge opens

The Macao Bridge officially opens to vehicular traffic on National Day, following a successful community walk that attracted 21,000 residents the day before.

– It’s official: Sam Hou Fai is Macao’s next Chief Executive

In a foregone conclusion, Sam Hou Fai – the sole candidate standing to take over from outgoing CE Ho Iat Seng – wins Macao’s leadership election.

– Lawmakers give greenlight to illegal gambling law

The new legislation lays down tougher penalties for illicit gambling and illegal currency exchanges, while giving authorities greater powers of search and investigation.

– Visitor arrivals increase by over 30 percent in the first three quarters of the year

International visitors show a notable surge, rising by more than 95 percent year-on-year to 1.68 million, representing over 70 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

– Police at the airport make Macao’s largest ever methamphetamine bust

Acting on a tipoff, police find more than 11 kilograms of the drug in the luggage of a man who arrives at the airport on a flight from Thailand.

November

In mid-November, a 23-year-old Macanese model, Cassandra Chiu, travels to Mexico City as Macao’s first Miss Universe contestant and is named among the 30 finalists – Photo courtesy of Cassandra Chiu

– Grand Lisboa Palace mixologist wins top global cocktail award

A cocktail based on Madeira wine, and featuring mezcal, amaretto and verjuice, earns the highest accolade for Frederick Ma at the IBA World Cocktail Championship.

– The Poly MGM Museum is officially open

The museum, which showcases hundreds of Chinese cultural artefacts and contemporary artworks, holds its grand opening ceremony.

– Galaxy chairman Lui Che Woo dies at 95

‘His vision, tremendous leadership and guidance were the foundations for the group’s development and continued success,’ the Galaxy board says.

– The Zhuhai car rampage shocks the world

The attack at the Zhuhai Sports Centre is believed to be the deadliest act of random violence China has experienced in decades, leading to 35 deaths.

– Four typhoons in November: a meteorological first

Yinxing and Toraji, Usagi and Man-Yi: never have so many cyclones formed in the western North Pacific and South China Sea so late in the year.

– Ugo Ugochukwu wins the inaugural FIA Formula Regional World Cup

The 17-year-old American makes history at the Macau Grand Prix, while for the first time ever, the SAR has to cancel the Motorcycle GP due to wet conditions.

– Cassandra Chiu makes it to the final 30 of the Miss Universe pageant

The 23-year-old Macanese model is one of 125 contestants this year, and the first from Macao in the history of the competition.

– The airport expansion project gets underway

Macao launches a significant land reclamation project to expand its airport, aiming to boost annual passenger capacity to 15 million by 2030.

– Zhuhai and Hengqin residents granted easier visits to Macao

New one-year permits, to be available from 1 January, will allow Zhuhai residents to make a trip to Macao once a week for up to seven days at a time.

– Sam Hou Fai’s makes top appointments

Macao’s incoming CE, Sam Hou Fai, announces his senior leadership team, including André Cheong, Tai Kin Ip, Wong Sio Chak, O Lam and Raymond Tam.

December

During his visit to Macao from 18 to 20 December, President Xi Jinping administers the oath of office to Macao’s new chief executive, Sam Hou Fai – Photo by Xinhua/Ju Peng

– The Hengqin LRT Line is now in service

The 2.2-kilometre line, which runs between Lotus and Hengqin stations, begins operation.

– Song Man Lei becomes the first female president of Macao’s highest court

Song takes over from chief executive-designate Sam Hou Fai as president of the Court of Final Appeal.

– Ho Iat Seng: Macao is no longer primarily a gambling city

The city’s outgoing top official makes the claim even though the government is dependent on gambling taxes for more than 80 percent of its revenue.

– Macao’s digital pataca prototype is ready for testing

When released, the virtual currency will be legal tender and will be available in the form of a physical card or as a mobile app.

– MGM premieres its new Macau 2049 show

Created by Chinese director Zhang Yimou, the production is billed as a “virtual trip around China” and a celebration of the country’s culture and customs.

– President Xi Jinping arrives in Macao

President Xi begins his third visit as president, marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the SAR.

– President Xi Jinping swears in Sam Hou Fai as Macao’s new leader

The president administers the oath of office for Macao’s new chief executive, Sam Hou Fai, as well as other senior officials.

– Low turnout for inaugural concert at city’s new outdoor venue

The highly anticipated event draws no more than 11,000 spectators – a fraction of the facility’s capacity of 50,000.