Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng is not running for reelection 

Macao Chief Executive (CE) Ho Iat Seng announced today via a written statement that he will not be participating in the upcoming CE election, due to take place on 13 October.

In his statement, Ho explained that he would not be seeking a second five-year term in the sixth CE election citing health concerns.

“I have profound feelings for Macao and have done my utmost for Macao’s development,” the 67-year-old incumbent wrote. “But due to the fact that my health has not been fully restored, for the sake of Macao’s long-term development and from the perspective of the overall situation, I have decided not to participate in the election for the sixth-term Chief Executive.”

[See more: Nominations of candidates for the Chief Executive election begin on 29 August]

The nature of Ho’s illness has not been made public at this point.

He noted that he was grateful for the support and confidence that had been shown to him by the central government, the various sectors of Macao and local residents.



“I will fully support the sixth Chief Executive and the Macao SAR Government in governing according to law and in their continued contribution to the cause of ‘One Country, Two Systems’ and the development of Macao,” Ho said in his statement.

Ho’s announcement puts an end to months of speculation over whether or not he would take part in the election. He had been questioned multiple times by the media over the past several months, declining to give a definitive answer each time.

A prolonged 29-day break during June and July fuelled further rumours. Other local media organisations, citing anonymous sources, had reported that the CE’s extended holiday was not related to his health, but was intended for him to “rest for the election campaign.”

Ho’s move is unprecedented in the SAR’s history, as his predecessors, Ho Hau Wah and Chui Sai On both successfully ran for a second term. Apart from the SAR’s first CE election, in 1999, each ran uncontested.

The question now remains over who will announce their candidacy during the application period, which runs from 29 August to 12 September. Sam Hou Fai has been touted as a potential nominee though only businessman Jorge Chiang has publicly announced his intention to run in the upcoming election.

Ho’s current term will end on 19 December 2024.