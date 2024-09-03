Teenage diver Quan Hongchan left in tears after being mobbed by fans in Macao

China’s Olympic double gold medal diver, Quan Hongchan, was apparently reduced to tears after an encounter with zealous fans on Sunday evening.

According to multiple media reports, the 17-year-old was shopping at the Galaxy resort when she was mobbed by dozens of fans. She and her companions attempted to hide in a restroom but were pursued inside, while other fans blocked the doors.

Security personnel intervened and escorted Quan out of the restroom and to a waiting elevator. Video of her posted online shows her in obvious distress and calling for help, the reports said.

The young diver was in Macao as part of a delegation of 65 Olympic athletes visiting the city and neighbouring Hong Kong. After the incident at Galaxy, she was seen with the rest of the delegation at a local community centre and appeared to have regained her composure.

The treatment of Quan Hongchan has been widely criticised on mainland Chinese social media platforms.

The recent Olympic Games in Paris were a notable success for China, which won 40 gold medals – its best ever total for an overseas Olympic Games.