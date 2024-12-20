President Xi Jinping swears in Sam Hou Fai as Macao’s new leader

President Xi Jinping swore in Macao’s new top official, Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, at a ceremony this morning, timed to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

Other senior members of the local government also took their oaths of allegiance, including André Cheong, the secretary for administration and justice; Tai Kin Ip, the secretary for economy and finance; Wong Sio Chak, the secretary for security; O Lam, the secretary for social affairs and culture; and Raymond Lam, the secretary for transport and public works.

Sam then swore in the 11 members of the Executive Council, his de facto cabinet, including Leonel Alberto Alves, a senior lawyer and former legislator; Frederico Ma Chi Ngai, a businessman and head of the government’s Science and Technology Development Fund; and Chan Ka Leong, director general of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau.

During the event, held at the Macau Dome, Xi delivered an address in which he thanked both locals and “international friends” for playing a role in the SAR’s development. He said that “One Country, Two Systems” – the political rubric under which Macao enjoys a high degree of autonomy while coming under mainland sovereignty – had proved a “huge success.”

Under the handover agreement drawn up at the end of Portuguese administration in 1999, that autonomy was guaranteed for 50 years – expiring in 2049. But in remarks that were seemingly addressed to those who wonder if the mutually beneficial arrangement can be maintained, President Xi said “One Country, Two Systems” was “a good system for building a stronger country and national rejuvenation. This is a good system for realising the peaceful coexistence and cooperation of different social systems.” He added: “This must be maintained for a long time.”

The remarks will be closely scrutinised in Macao’s neighbouring SAR, Hong Kong, where a similar political arrangement is scheduled to end in 2047.

President Xi also gave the nod to Macao’s continuing function as a connector between China and the world’s Portuguese-speaking countries. “As the only place in the world that uses Chinese and Portuguese as official languages, Macao has played an important role as a platform in promoting economic and trade cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries,” he acknowledged.

Finally, he laid down four priorities for Macao: contributing to national development and national security; pursuing “high quality development”; adopting a “more open and inclusive attitude” when it comes to international business; and lastly to promote tolerance, harmony and patriotism.

As Macao’s new top official, 62-year-old Sam also addressed the audience. In his speech, the former judge turned politician pledged to tackle judicial reform and economic imbalances while creating greater social cohesion. He also said he would speed up the city’s economic diversification and address livelihood issues from healthcare to transport.

Sam emphasised the importance of connecting Macao with the world and transforming the city into a hub for attracting talent, in line with the nation’s development plan and committed to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises to address the issue of unbalanced development, ensuring that Macao’s economic growth is more inclusive and sustainable.

President Xi arrived in Macao on Wednesday and is scheduled to depart this afternoon. During his trip, he inspected medical and space technology labs at the Macau University of Science and Technology and visited Hengqin, where he spoke to people from Macao who had moved to the island. He also attended a welcome dinner followed by a celebratory show last night.

In his speech during the dinner, he called on Macao to “play a bigger role on the international stage” and “embrace diversity and inclusiveness.”

Xi has previously visited the SAR before to mark other anniversary milestones. His most recent trip to Macao was in December 2019 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the city’s handover to China.

Earlier this morning, at 8 am, a flag raising ceremony took place at Lotus Square to mark the 25th anniversary, with approximately 740 people in attendance, including Sam and the commissioner of the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Macao, Liu Xianfa.

—With reporting by Kenny Fong