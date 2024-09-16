The Macao Union Hospital has officially opened 

The Macao Union Hospital in Cotai officially opened today after undergoing a trial period that began on 20 December 2023, multiple news organisations report.

Covering an area of 308,000 square metres, the new medical facility is the SAR’s largest hospital, with enough space for 800 beds and 26 operating rooms.

An opening ceremony was held at 11 am to mark the hospital’s official opening. Outgoing Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, the vice-minister of China’s National Health Commission Cao Xuetao, and senior members of the SAR government were in attendance.

According to TDM, Ho highlighted that the hospital, which is jointly operated by the SAR government and the Peking Union Medical College Hospital, represented a major milestone in the development of Macao’s healthcare sector.

The medical complex offers advanced equipment and treatment for cancer and rare diseases.

Speaking earlier, Zhang Shuyan, the president of the Peking Union Medical College Hospital said “We hope to re-establish a rare disease exchange platform in Macao,” and lift “the rare disease medical profession to a higher level.”

Since March of this year, the Macao Union Hospital has been gradually launching free ultrasound, outpatient and radiology services to patients who have been referred to the hospital through local health centres. Currently, the hospital offers 25 specialised outpatient medical services.

The medical complex is made up of various buildings, including the hospital, the Kiang Wu Nursing College of Macau, a laboratory building and a multi-services building.

A Light Rail Transit (LRT) station serving the hospital opened on 1 September.