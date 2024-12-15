MGM premieres its new Macau 2049 show

The MGM Theatre’s first residency show, Macau 2049, held its premiere last night, following an opening ceremony officiated by Pansy Ho, the chairperson and executive director of MGM China, and Zhang Yimou, the acclaimed Chinese director who is the show’s creator.

Macau 2049 is an 80-minute, high-tech show divided into eight parts. Billed as a “virtual trip around China,” the show promises to immerse audiences in China’s “diverse customs and culture, from Peking Opera to lion dances and the “storytelling” performances of North Shaanxi. Simultaneous interpretation of the show is available in eight languages.

According to Zhang, the production “brings together the two ends of time and space at this moment, converging horizons of East and West in this place. We seek harmony without uniformity, thus celebrating the diversity of civilizations around the world. I hope this show in Macao will create an unparalleled performance for everyone.”

Ho said: “Macao is a melting pot of Chinese and Western cultures, and we hope to truly integrate both cultures into the show.” She added that “The show enables audiences to appreciate the charm of traditional culture and infinite possibilities of advanced technology. It also acts as a catalyst for the growth and development of the performing arts industry in Macao.”

The title of the production is taken from the year that falls 50 years after Macao’s handover to China. According to the agreement governing the retrocession, Macao is to be governed under the political formula of “one country, two systems,” guaranteeing the city a “high degree of autonomy,” for a 50-year period. Tickets for Macau 2049 are available here.