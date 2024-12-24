Menu
Grand Lisboa Palace mixologist wins top global cocktail award

A cocktail based on Madeira wine, and featuring mezcal, amaretto and verjuice, earned the highest accolade for Frederick Ma at the IBA World Cocktail Championship
  • Ma was named ‘World Bartender of the Year’ for his drink, which is served at the Mesa restaurant on level 3 of the Karl Lagerfeld Hotel

24 Dec 2024
The prize winning drink is available at the Karl Lagerfeld hotel at the Grand Lisboa Palace – Photo courtesy of the Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau

24 Dec 2024

UPDATED: 24 Dec 2024, 1:36 pm

Frederick Ma, the chief mixologist of the Grand Lisboa Palace, was named “World Bartender of the Year” at the IBA World Cocktail Championship 2024, held last month in Madeira, Portugal.

He is the first beverage professional from Macao to win the honour, according to a statement from SJM Resorts, which owns the Grand Lisboa Palace.

[See more: The French are drinking less wine, a new study shows]

Ma won the coveted prize for his cocktail “Winds of Prosperity,” which is served at the Mesa restaurant on level 3 of the Karl Lagerfeld Hotel at the casino resort.

“A base of rich Madeira wine, with its smokey caramel notes, provides a full-bodied foundation,” is how SJM describes the cocktail. Organic mezcal, amaretto and verjuice add to the complexity, sweetness and acidity of the drink.

Ma’s award winning libation, ‘Winds of Prosperity,’ uses a base of Madeira wine
Ma’s award winning libation, ‘Winds of Prosperity,’ uses a base of Madeira wine – Photo courtesy of SJM Resorts

In addition, “Subtle Asian spices and homegrown thyme contribute aromatic depth and reflect a thoughtful commitment to sustainability. The garnish – a beautiful arrangement of white and red raisins, dried figs, and thyme – complements the drink’s bold yet harmonious character.” 

The IBA World Cocktail Championship is seen as the Olympics of competitive mixology. This year,  bartenders from 67 countries and regions competed for the title. 

