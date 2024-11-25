The airport expansion project gets underway

Macao has officially launched a land reclamation project to expand the airport, with a groundbreaking ceremony at the airport apron on Friday. The project, which aims to increase annual passenger capacity to 15 million, involves reclaiming 129 hectares of land and is expected to be completed by 2030, bringing the airport’s total area to 325 hectares.

Approval for the reclamation project was granted by the central government in 2022, Macau Post Daily reports. In early November, the local government granted the necessary land concession to the airport operator, Macau International Airport Company (called CAM after its Portuguese initials), allowing the project to proceed.

The reclamation will occur in the waters between the airport’s runway and its two existing taxiways, expanding the apron and creating additional space for more aircraft bays and other facilities.

[See more: Airport passenger numbers rebound, but remain below pre-pandemic levels]

Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng and several senior officials from the central government Liaison Office and the Legislative Assembly. During the event, CAM’s chairman, Ma Iao Hang, stated that the project would be executed in phases, with the initial phase expected to raise passenger capacity to 13 million annually upon completion.

Simon Chan, chairman of CAM’s executive committee, explained that while the reclamation is scheduled for completion in 2030, the airport may not fully utilise the new space right away.

Initially, the passenger capacity will increase to 13 million, with further expansions planned in line with business and economic growth, ultimately aiming for a capacity of 15 million. Currently, the airport can handle 10 million passengers per year – up from the original capacity of 6 million when it opened in November 1995. Subsequent expansions in 2018 and 2022 raised this capacity incrementally to its current level.