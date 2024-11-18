The Poly MGM Museum is now officially open

The Poly MGM Museum, which showcases almost 230 Chinese cultural artefacts and artworks from 20 international institutions, was officially inaugurated at an opening ceremony at MGM Macau last Friday.

Covering nearly 2,000 square metres, the new museum is a joint venture between the casino operator and Poly Culture Group Corporation, a state-owned arts and culture company that is part of the China Poly Group conglomerate.

As part of the ceremony, the museum’s first exhibition, The Maritime Silk Road – Discover the Mystical Sea and Encounter the Treasures of the Ancient Trade Route, was unveiled. Curated by the deputy director of the China National Arts & Crafts Museum, Su Dan, the exhibition delves into the interaction between East and the West through four themed zones that display historic treasures as well as modern day artworks.

Some of the exhibition highlights include priceless cultural relics such as four of the bronze zodiac heads from the Old Summer Palace, a Qing Dynasty Guangcai plate with Farsi characters painted on it and a late Qing Dynasty pith painting of a dragon boat.

During the opening ceremony, MGM China’s chair and executive director, Pansy Ho, spoke about how the exhibition would help to facilitate greater cultural exchange between China and other countries, while also highlighting Macao’s important role in the ancient trade network.

Ho also made mention of the museum’s technological innovations, which offer guests an immersive experience through the use of elements such as moveable LED screens, flexible displays and directional sound systems.

A number of high-profile guests attended the event, including outgoing Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng, former Chief Executive Ho Hau Wah and the deputy director of the Macau Liaison Office, Liu Xianfa.

The Poly MGM Museum opens from 11 am to 7 pm between Mondays and Thursdays, 11 am to 9 pm on Fridays, and 10 am to 8 pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays. Admission to the museum is free, although guests are required to book in advance via the official website.