Top chefs Jordy Navarra and Varun Totlani headline International Gastronomy Forum

Acclaimed chefs from the Philippines and India will be this year’s International Gastronomy Forum’s two keynote speakers, according to a statement from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO).

The chefs will share their insights on the cultural and culinary significance of spices and herbs on 14 July as part of the 2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest.

Jordy Navarra is the chef and owner of Toyo Eatery in Manila, the Philippines, while Varun Totlani is head chef of Masque Restaurant in Mumbai, India. Both men won Best Chef Awards in 2024, and their eateries are respectively ranked 42nd and 19th on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

The forum will serve as a gathering point for representatives from around 30 of Macao’s fellow Creative Cities of Gastronomy, culinary professionals, representatives from the city’s integrated resorts and more, MGTO noted.

Three panel sessions will also be held in English during the forum, and feature 15 scholars, chefs, beverage professionals and opinion leaders from catering businesses and integrated resorts across Asia. Each panel will focus on a different aspect of the festival’s theme, “The Spice of Life: Macao’s Culinary Connections.”

Admission to the panel sessions is free and simultaneous interpretation services will be available. The sessions will be held from 9 am to 1 pm at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf’s Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The second annual International Cities of Gastronomy Fest is scheduled to take place from 11 to 20 July. Along with the International Gastronomy Forum, the 10-day event boasts the International Gastronomy Promenade – a lineup of more than 100 food stalls operating from 3:30 pm to 10 pm on weekdays, and from 3 pm to 11:30 pm on weekends.

Macao was recognised as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017, a status reflecting its unique Macanese cuisine, large-scale food festivals and vibrant culinary scene, according to UNESCO.