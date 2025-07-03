Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Top chefs Jordy Navarra and Varun Totlani headline International Gastronomy Forum

Hailing from the Philippines and India respectively, the two 2024 Best Chef Award-winners will talk about the role and significance of spices in global cuisines
  • This year’s International Gastronomy Forum is part of the 2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, which takes place from 11 to 20 July

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

04 Jul 2025
Top chefs Jordy Navarra and Varun Totlani headline International Gastronomy Forum
Top chefs Jordy Navarra and Varun Totlani headline International Gastronomy Forum
The forum is billed as a gathering point for representatives from around 30 of Macao’s fellow Creative Cities of Gastronomy, along with other food service professionals – Photo courtesy of the Macao Government Tourism Office

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

04 Jul 2025

UPDATED: 04 Jul 2025, 8:17 am

Acclaimed chefs from the Philippines and India will be this year’s International Gastronomy Forum’s two keynote speakers, according to a statement from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO). 

The chefs will share their insights on the cultural and culinary significance of spices and herbs on 14 July as part of the 2025 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest.

Jordy Navarra is the chef and owner of Toyo Eatery in Manila, the Philippines, while Varun Totlani is head chef of Masque Restaurant in Mumbai, India. Both men won Best Chef Awards in 2024, and their eateries are respectively ranked 42nd and 19th on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

The forum will serve as a gathering point for representatives from around 30 of Macao’s fellow Creative Cities of Gastronomy, culinary professionals, representatives from the city’s integrated resorts and more, MGTO noted.

[See more: Everything you need to know about International Cities of Gastronomy Fest 2025]

Three panel sessions will also be held in English during the forum, and feature 15 scholars, chefs, beverage professionals and opinion leaders from catering businesses and integrated resorts across Asia. Each panel will focus on a different aspect of the festival’s theme, “The Spice of Life: Macao’s Culinary Connections.”

Admission to the panel sessions is free and simultaneous interpretation services will be available. The sessions will be held from 9 am to 1 pm at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf’s Convention and Exhibition Centre. 

The second annual International Cities of Gastronomy Fest is scheduled to take place from 11 to 20 July. Along with the International Gastronomy Forum, the 10-day event boasts the International Gastronomy Promenade – a lineup of more than 100 food stalls operating from 3:30 pm to 10 pm on weekdays, and from 3 pm to 11:30 pm on weekends.

Macao was recognised as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017, a status reflecting its unique Macanese cuisine, large-scale food festivals and vibrant culinary scene, according to UNESCO.

UPDATED: 04 Jul 2025, 8:17 am

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like