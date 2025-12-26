A look back at some of the major events in Macao during 2025

Macao spent 2025 on the move. The city’s energy was palpable – from record-breaking voter numbers at the Legislative Assembly election to visitor arrivals that pushed the SAR back towards its pre-pandemic stride. Casino floors hummed with renewed confidence as gross gaming revenue comfortably cleared the government’s target, yet the real story ran wider: culture, sport and city life all stepped forward, as the city leaned into a new role as both entertainment hub and regional convenor.​

[See more: Top global search trends 2025: What the world cared about most]

On the streets, that ambition translated into spectacle and texture. The Culture City of East Asia 2025 programme threaded performances, parades and heritage showcases, while headline sports – from National Games events to the Macau Grand Prix – turned the city into a rolling grandstand. At the same time, questions about economic diversification and demographics ensured that beneath the bright lights there was plenty for residents – and close observers – to ponder about where Macao goes next.

Here’s a look back at just some of the events that made the headlines in 2025 – as reported by the team from Macao News.

January

On New Year’s Day, Macao reports gross gaming revenue for full-year 2024 of 226.8 billion patacas (US$28.1 billion) – up almost 24 percent from 2023 and confirming the city’s ongoing post‑pandemic recovery.​

Officials predict hotel occupancy could hit 95 percent over the Lunar New Year period, with 60 percent of hotels saying they are fully pre-booked.​

The Health Bureau warns the Year of the Snake is on track to deliver Macao’s lowest birthrate in decades, underscoring long‑term demographic worries.​

February

The government confirms that The House of Dancing Water will return in May, reviving one of Cotai’s most iconic shows.

Taobao launches an English‑language version for Macao users, making cross‑border e‑commerce more accessible to residents who don’t read Chinese.​

Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai says the cash‑handout “wealth partaking” scheme will continue in 2025 with a budget of 7.48 billion patacas (US$926 million).​

March

Macao unveils its Culture City of East Asia 2025 programme, a year‑long slate of cultural, tourism and sports events themed “East‑West Encounter, Asia in Harmony.”​

The Macao International Parade – doubling as the Culture City opening ceremony – is scheduled for 23 March, with around 1,800 performers from 23 overseas and regional groups plus 60 local troupes.​

A new round of community consumption e‑vouchers launches to support small businesses and neighbourhood shops.​

City-wide arts events throughout 2025 turned the streets of Macao into a spectacle

April-June

Forecasts published in early March project Macao’s 2025 gross gaming revenue to grow about 6.5 percent year‑on‑year, though JP Morgan warns growth could be closer to 2–3 percent.​

Visitor‑arrival data for February show international visitors up 17.9 percent year‑on‑year even as total arrivals dip due to the Lunar New Year timing, reinforcing the government’s expectation of up to 39 million visitors in 2025.​

Preparations for the Legislative Assembly election are underway, including list registrations and the impact of new national security‑driven vetting rules on would-be candidates.​

July-August

July marks the 20th anniversary of the Historic Centre of Macao’s inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List, highlighting 30 heritage sites that anchor the city’s tourism brand.​

By August, tourism officials say Macao could be headed for a record year, noting that arrivals are on track to match or beat the 39.4 million pre‑Covid peak.​

Macao is recognised as a top business events hub, winning the title of Best Conventions Destination (Asia) at the 2025 M&C Asia Stella Awards in Bangkok. This comes on the back of other major MICE accolades in regional rankings.

September

On 14 September, Macao holds its Legislative Assembly election; 175,272 direct votes are cast – a record high since the 1999 handover – under a new electoral framework that requires candidates to pass national security vetting.​

Ahead of polling day, the chief executive publicly urges eligible citizens to vote, calling the election a test of “patriots governing Macao.”​

Tourism had a strong year, as Macao’s post-pandemic recovery continued

October-November

The NBA China Games 2025 take over Macao with two preseason clashes between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns at the Venetian Arena, marking the NBA’s return to China after several years

November gaming revenue jumps 14.4 percent year‑on‑year to over 21.08 billion patacas (US$2.63 billion), pushing year‑to‑date GGR to 226.51 billion patacas (US$28.35 billion) and effectively ensuring the government’s 228‑billion target will be beaten.​

The National Games – co‑hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao – see the SAR stage events such as table tennis and basketball, using elite sport to burnish its Greater Bay Area profile.

The 72nd Macau Grand Prix, with the Formula Regional race as its marquee event, along with the 57th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, round out a packed sports calendar.

December