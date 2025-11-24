Record October as Macao welcomes 3.47 million visitors

Macao recorded a historic 3.47 million visitor arrivals in October, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC). Data shows it was the highest figure ever for the month.

The total was up 10.8 percent year-on-year, supported by a surge in same-day visitors and holiday traffic during the mainland’s “golden week” break that began on National Day – though a passing typhoon meant numbers fell short of the government’s forecast.

Same-day visitors rose 17.6 percent to 2.10 million, accounting for about 60 percent of all arrivals. Overnight visitors edged up 1.7 percent to 1.37 million, with their average stay increasing to 2.4 days. The overall average length of stay held steady at 1.1 days.

Arrivals from the mainland climbed 12 percent year-on-year to 2.53 million and continued to represent nearly three-quarters of all visitors. Travel under the Individual Visit Scheme rose 22.6 percent to 1.32 million.

The nine mainland cities of the Greater Bay Area sent 1.32 million visitors, up 13.8 percent year-on-year, bolstered by a 50.9 percent jump from neighbouring Zhuhai, facilitated by relaxed travel policies between it and Macao.

International arrivals totalled 260,944, an increase of 22.9 percent. Thailand led the growth among major foreign markets, soaring 118.5 percent year-on-year, while the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore also posted gains. Arrivals from South Korea and Japan rose 10.6 percent and 32.1 percent respectively, and US arrivals grew 18.8 percent.

Most visitors entered by land, with 2.86 million arrivals – 82.3 percent of the total – up 12.6 percent year-on-year. Traffic through the Border Gate and the Hengqin Port increased 17 percent and 36.9 percent respectively. Air arrivals rose 11.1 percent, while sea arrivals dipped 3.2 percent.

From January to October, Macao recorded 33.14 million visitor arrivals, the second-highest total ever for the period and up 14.1 percent year-on-year. Same-day visitors grew 24.1 percent to 19.38 million, while overnight visitors rose 2.4 percent to 13.76 million.