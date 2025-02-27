It’s official: The House of Dancing Water returns this May, with new cast and storyline

Melco Resorts’ multi-million-dollar extravaganza, The House of Dancing Water, is making its highly anticipated return this May after an almost five-year hiatus. The announcement was made today at a press conference held at the Morpheus hotel.

Tickets for the water-based show, known for its aerial acrobatics, will go on sale on 10 March. The original production was shelved in November 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic, after more than a decade of weekly performances. “This world-class aquatic show is an over 2 billion [yuan] production and has presented nearly 4,000 shows since its debut in September 2010,” a press release stated.

The upcoming version promises a fresh cast, a revamped storyline and a series of high-tech enhancements.

“[The show] has been and will continue to be a significant force in establishing Macao as the city of performing arts on the world map,” Lawrence Ho, Melco’s chairman, said at the press conference. He noted that while the new show retained much of its original essence, it featured a narrative that reflected more contemporary artistic contexts.

The House of Dancing Water’s artistic director, Giuliano Peparini of Our Legacy Creations (Melco’s production partner), described the opportunity to reinvent the production as a chance to “grow the legend”.

Photo courtesy of Melco Resorts

“The show that you will discover, in the short term future, will include plenty of innovative scenes, more characters, special performances and surprises,” he said, adding that it would be “spectacular, emotional, immersive, surprising [and] poetic.”

The press conference concluded with a sneak peak of a few acts of the show, then a backstage tour for guests and media in attendance.

The House of Dancing Water will once again be staged at City of Dreams’ purpose-built theatre. Designed to accommodate 2,000 spectators, the theatre features a staggering 3.7-million-gallon pool – equivalent to five Olympic-sized swimming pools – and cutting-edge stage mechanics.

Melco had long insisted that The House of Dancing Water would eventually return, though it’s coming a little later than expected. The show’s revival is in line with the government’s vision to bolster the city’s reputation as a premier destination for tourism and leisure.

Over its initial 10-year run, The House of Dancing Water captivated more than 6 million spectators and became an entertainment landmark in Macao.