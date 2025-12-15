Plans unveiled for Macao’s two official New Year’s Eve celebrations

Macao will host two major public New Year’s Eve celebrations on 31 December, at Sai Van Lake and Taipa Houses respectively, featuring performances from local and Hong Kong artists.

The Macao Countdown Concert will take place at Sai Van Lake Square from 10 pm to 12:10 am. Headliners include Hong Kong vocalist Panther Chan and rock band Dear Jane. They will be joined by local acts like Soler, Filipe Tou, Winifai, KC Ao Ieong, Jenny Ian, thetiredeyes and Initial B.

Celebrations for the Taipa Countdown Concert will start from 8:30 pm at the Taipa Houses. Hong Kong singer Karen Tong will headline, along with performances from local bands like FIDA, Tuna Macaense, Bossa Eva, and João Gomes & Band.

There will be dance performances by the Indian, Filipino, Burmese and Vietnamese communities of Macao, as well as a magic show by Fong Sio Hang.

Neither countdown will have a fireworks display.

Both events are free to enter. The Macao concert enforces strict prohibitions on large bags, bottles, selfie sticks, and dangerous items. Attendees should note that security checks will be in place with no storage facilities, and road closures are planned.