China’s first multi-jurisdiction National Games is now officially underway 

The 15th National Games has officially kicked off following an opening ceremony that was held at 8 pm yesterday at the Guangdong Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Guangzhou.

As China’s top domestic multi-sport event, the quadrennial National Games is scheduled to run until 21 November, with Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao co-hosting the competitions.

Various senior officials attended the ceremony, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, who declared the Games’ open. Xi was joined by his wife Peng Liyuan.

Macao Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai was also present at the event, delivering an address in which he described the games as “an important platform that showcases China’s comprehensive strength and promotes exchange and cooperation in sports across the country.”

Sam also highlighted the close cooperation between the three co-hosts and expressed gratitude to the various stakeholders, including the central government, China’s General Administration of Sport, the Guangdong and Hong Kong governments, as well as the athletes, workers and volunteers of this year’s National Games.

Meanwhile, Guangdong and Hong Kong were represented by the party secretary of Guangdong Huang Kunming, and CE John Lee.

The Macao National Games delegation also participated in the ceremony, standing alongside the Guangdong and Hong Kong teams during the flag carrying parade.

Macao wushu champion Wong Weng Ian served as the SAR’s flag bearer during the ceremony, with Hong Kong rower Chiu Hin-chun and Guangdong diver, Xie Sichang carrying the flags of their regions.

A torch relay that saw Chinese’s top athletes carrying the flame across the stadium also took place. The final torch bearers who lit the cauldron included Macao martial artist, Li Yi, who became the city’s first Asian gold medalist at the Asian Games in 2023; Guangdong runner, Su Bingtian, who has broken multiple sprinting records, and Hong Kong fencer, Cheung Ka Long, who holds two Olympic gold medals.

Various cultural performances were staged as well, highlighting the Greater Bay Area’s traditional culture and modern technology. One segment featured robots playing a traditional percussion instrument called goudiao, while another had martial artists demonstrating Wing Chun.

Some of the region’s biggest celebrities also took part in the performances, including Hong Kong’s Andy Lau, Joey Yung, Liza Wong and Jordan Chan.

While the 15th National Games officially launched yesterday, competitions have already been taking place in the lead up to the event. As of writing, Macao had earned three gold and two bronze medals from its karate representatives.