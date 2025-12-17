Top global search trends 2025: What the world cared about most

Google’s Year in Search 2025 offers a snapshot of what captured global attention over the past year. From the rapid rise of artificial intelligence tools to major sporting rivalries, political flashpoints and viral lifestyle trends, the top global search trends of 2025 reflect a world trying to understand fast-moving change while holding on to shared moments of interest and connection.

Each spike in search activity tells a story – not just about what happened, but about what people wanted to learn, follow and make sense of in real time.

AI moved from curiosity to a daily tool

Google’s Gemini emerged as the most searched topic worldwide in 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) dominated global search interest in 2025, marking a clear shift from abstract discussion to everyday use.

Google’s AI assistant Gemini emerged as the most searched topic worldwide, highlighting how quickly AI tools have entered mainstream life. Searches increasingly focused on practical questions – how to use AI for work, study, creativity and problem-solving – rather than broad explanations of what artificial intelligence is.

Other AI-related terms, including China-based platform DeepSeek, also saw sharp spikes, underscoring growing global competition in the sector and widespread curiosity about alternatives to Western tech products.

The trend suggests AI is no longer seen as a novelty, but as infrastructure, something people feel they need to understand in order to keep up.

Sports remained a global unifier

Live sport once again proved its power to capture worldwide attention.

Cricket dominated global sports searches in 2025, led by high-profile matchups such as India vs England, India vs Australia, and the Asia Cup. Football followed closely, with the FIFA Club World Cup drawing intense interest during tournament periods.

In an increasingly fragmented digital environment, these events stood out as rare moments when millions of people searched for the same thing at the same time, reinforcing sport’s role as one of the few truly shared global experiences.

Politics and world events drove sustained interest

Search trends also reflected a year marked by political tension and fast-moving global developments.

Names of political figures, geopolitical hotspots such as Iran, and searches linked to government shutdowns, elections and diplomatic crises ranked highly across regions. Rather than one defining global story, 2025’s search data points to audiences tracking multiple unfolding narratives at the same time.

This pattern highlights a growing reliance on search as a real-time news companion, a place people turn to not only for updates, but for background and clarity as complex events evolve.

Tech curiosity extended beyond AI

While AI dominated the conversation, consumer technology continued to drive strong global interest.

The iPhone 17 generated widespread attention well ahead of its release, fuelled by speculation around design changes, performance upgrades and battery improvements. Searches related to new devices, software updates and comparisons between competing platforms remained consistently high throughout the year.

The sustained interest suggests that, despite economic uncertainty in many regions, consumer technology continues to shape expectations about the future.

Lifestyle, food and viral culture still cut through

“Marry Me Chicken” was among the viral food searches of the year – Photo by Sergii Koval

Amid serious global concerns, lighter trends maintained their place in global search behaviour.

Food-related searches were led by hot honey, which emerged as the year’s most searched food trend, alongside viral recipes such as “Marry Me Chicken.” DIY projects, beauty routines and wellness-related terms also recorded notable year-on-year growth.

These searches reveal how people balance uncertainty with comfort and creativity, turning to food, home projects and personal care as accessible forms of expression.

How the way people search is changing

Search queries in 2025 became longer, more conversational and intent-driven – Photo by Jutharat Jaroenwong

Beyond what people searched for, Google’s data also highlights how search behaviour itself is evolving.

Longer, more conversational queries – such as “tell me about” or “how do I” – increased significantly in 2025. This shift reflects a desire for deeper understanding, as well as the growing influence of AI-powered search experiences that encourage natural language questions.

For publishers and content creators, the trend signals an audience that expects explanation, context and practical guidance – not just headlines.

Key takeaways from Google’s Year in Search 2025

Artificial intelligence dominated global curiosity, with Google’s Gemini topping worldwide searches

Sports remained a powerful unifier, led by cricket rivalries and major football tournaments

Politics and global affairs drove sustained interest, reflecting an unsettled international landscape

Consumer technology continued to shape expectations, with strong interest in upcoming devices such as the iPhone 17

Lifestyle and food trends still resonated, showing how people balanced uncertainty with creativity and comfort

As the world moves toward 2026, the data suggests one thing clearly, that people are not just searching for information, but they are searching for understanding.