A new section of Macao’s South Shore Promenade opens today

Zone two, section two of Macao’s South Shore Promenade – which spans the coastal stretch between Macau Tower and the Portas do Entendimento – officially opened to the public today.

The new section covers approximately 17,000 square metres and features a leisure area with landscaped greenery and evergreen trees. A 600-metre coastal walkway and cycle track run alongside the promenade.

Residents may bring their own bicycles to the site. Following completion of the entire project, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will assess the feasibility of introducing bicycle rental services along the route.

The newly opened area also includes waterfront seating, rest zones and a fishing platform offering views of the coastline and Sai Van Bridge. Existing basketball courts, badminton courts and fitness equipment have been retained, with the addition of chess tables and further greenery.

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Access is available via the Portas do Entendimento, the Sai Van Lake footbridge, or by foot from the zebra crossing near the car park below the Sai Van Bridge.

Zone two of Macao’s South Shore Promenade is being rolled out in three sections between Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the Portas do Entendimento, covering a total of around 60,000 square metres. Zone one opened in November last year, while construction of zone three commenced at the end of 2025, with full completion expected in the first half of 2027.

The overall project aims to bring greenery to Macao’s southern waterfront, while integrating family-friendly leisure and fitness facilities.