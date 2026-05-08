Maoming marks 100-day countdown to 2026 Guangdong Provincial Games

The city of Maoming, in southwestern Guangdong, has officially entered the final 100-day countdown to the 17th Guangdong Provincial Games and the 10th Guangdong Provincial Games for Persons with Disabilities, scheduled to take place from 9 to 21 August.

Organisers recently held a countdown ceremony at the Maoming Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium, featuring performances, public activities and the unveiling of the event’s official promotional song, “Blaze Toward the Future.”

As host city, Maoming says preparations are nearing completion. The Olympic Sports Center complex – comprising one stadium and two gymnasiums – has already entered trial operations, while construction and renovation work at 32 competition venues across the city has been largely completed.

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Officials also said Maoming is accelerating 23 transport projects with a combined investment of about 11 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion) ahead of the event, alongside volunteer recruitment, logistics planning and promotional efforts.

Held every four years, the Guangdong Provincial Games are regarded as Guangdong’s highest-level multi-sport event.

The 2026 edition will also mark the return of the Games to western Guangdong for the first time since neighbouring Zhanjiang hosted the competition in 2015.