The 2025 Macao International Parade will take place next month

The 2025 Macao International Parade is scheduled to take place on 23 March, according to a statement published yesterday by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials IC).

Based around the theme of “Love, Peace and Cultural Integration,” this year’s parade will once again feature colourfully dressed overseas and local performers hitting the streets of Macao. It will begin from the Ruins of St Paul’s and wrap up at Praça do Lago Sai Van.

Registration for local schools and associations interested in performing at the event began yesterday and will remain open until 15 February. Prospective performers may also take part in an outreach programme in the days leading up to the parade.

[See more: Lunar New Year parades to feature hundreds of local and international performers]

The IC said that it wants the performing groups to present “the charm of Macao’s cultural integration and innovation.”

First launched in 2011, the Macao International Parade has become one of the staple annual events on the city’s calendar. Last year’s event saw participation from more than 80 groups, with the number of performers totalling over 1,800.

The parade is just among several that take place in Macao over the course of the year, alongside several religious parades, as well as the two Lunar New Year float parades. The second of those is due to take place this Saturday night in the Northern District, launching from Estrada Marginal da Ilha Verde and ending at Iao Hon Market Park.