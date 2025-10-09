The NBA China Games 2025 are about to take over Macao with two preseason clashes between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns on 10 and 12 October 2025 at the Venetian Arena. The event marks the start of a multi-year partnership between the NBA and Sands China, aiming to bring the excitement of elite basketball to one of Asia’s fastest-growing sports destinations.

Besides the two exhibition games, there will be a week of sport, community, and culture events, uniting NBA players, legends, and local fans in a shared love for the game. From youth clinics and charity visits to the debut of the first-ever NBA House in Macao, the week will immerse fans in all things basketball.

Here’s all you need to know about the NBA China Games 2025.

What are the NBA China Games 2025?

The NBA China Games 2025 are a two-game preseason series featuring the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, set to take place on Friday, October 10, at 8 pm and Sunday, October 12, at 7 pm, inside the Venetian Arena in Macao.

During an event held at the Londoner Arena in Macao in December, Mark Tatum, NBA deputy commissioner and chief operating officer (COO), said the goal of bringing preseason games to Macao was to “showcase the excitement of the NBA to fans in one of the world’s emerging hubs for sports.” Tatum added that the league looks forward to “engaging fans, aspiring players and the local community in Macao through these games and a variety of interactive events, youth development programs and social impact initiatives.”

Sands China executives echoed the sentiment. Patrick Dumont, president and COO of Las Vegas Sands, described the collaboration as an opportunity to unite communities through basketball, saying, “NBA basketball is a global sport that attracts people of different ages, backgrounds and cultures. It creates exciting experiences that connect people while playing a positive role in communities.”

Meanwhile, Grant Chum, president and CEO of Sands China, emphasised that this partnership reflects the company’s long-term vision “to deliver exceptional experiences to our guests and local community by providing a diverse spectrum of sports and lifestyle events throughout the year.”

Who are the star names to look out for and the legends that will be at the Games?

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker (Centre) goes for a layup during the 2024-2025 NBA regular season match against the Los Angeles Lakers – Photo by Ringo Chiu/Xinhua

The Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns both boast a mix of established stars and rising young talent. The Nets’ general manager Sean Marks said the team was eager to compete “on the global stage” and connect with its international fanbase, while the Suns’ CEO Josh Bartelstein highlighted that the China Games align with owner Mat Ishbia’s global vision for the franchise, saying, “Participating in The NBA China Games 2025 is part of our goal to bring the Suns to a global audience and impact fans across the world.”

Both teams are bringing plenty of firepower to Macao for the NBA China Games 2025. The Brooklyn Nets will be led by shooting guard Cam Thomas, whose scoring bursts have made him one of the league’s most exciting young players. Joining him is Michael Porter Jr., the forward whose championship experience adds veteran control to the lineup. Chinese prospect Fanbo Zeng will also attract attention from local fans eager to see a homegrown talent share the floor with NBA stars.

For the Phoenix Suns, the spotlight will fall on Devin Booker, an All-Star and one of the NBA’s best scorers. Bradley Beal adds another dynamic threat in the backcourt, giving the Suns one of the most explosive guard pairings in the league. Lastly, Jalen Green, coming off a breakout year, brings youth and athleticism that could light up the preseason stage.

Beyond the games themselves, the NBA has lined up an impressive roster of basketball legends to engage the community. Ten NBA legends will attend events throughout the week, namely Vince Carter, Kevin Garnett, Tim Hardaway Sr., Jeremy Lin, Stephon Marbury, Shawn Marion, Yao Ming, Shaquille O’Neal, Mitch Richmond, and Deron Williams. They’ll be joined by WNBA champion Myisha Hines-Allen of the Dallas Wings, who will take part in youth and community programs.

Yao Ming pictured smiling during a news conference for the CBA 2019/2020 season – Photo by zhangjin_net

What events and activities are planned around the games?

The festivities have already begun. Yesterday, Mitch Richmond visited Lou Hau High School, leading a basketball clinic for students and physical education teachers. In partnership with NBA Cares and Sands Cares, the organisations also donated basketballs and equipment to the school’s program.

Today, local students and teachers will be invited to watch the Nets and Suns practice at the Venetian Arena. Players from both teams will then take part in a clinic and a health-kit packing project as part of the NBA’s community outreach efforts.

On 10 October, as Game 1 approaches, Tim Hardaway Sr. will visit the Pou Lei Centre of the Fuhong Society of Macao, helping pack and deliver lunchboxes to elderly residents, people with disabilities, and families in need.

The celebration continues on 11 October with the launch of the first-ever NBA House in Macao, an immersive fan experience that blends basketball, music, fashion, and technology. Held at the Venetian Macao Hall A, NBA House will run through 12 October and feature appearances from Hardaway, Marbury, Marion, O’Neal, Richmond, and Williams, along with the Suns mascot GO the Gorilla and the Nets and Suns dunk teams.

Fans can enjoy on-court activities, clinics, live performances, photo zones, interactive booths, and even a one-of-a-kind LED basketball fountain inspired by Chinese marble art and the Macao skyline.

On the final day, October 12, Myisha Hines-Allen and Deron Williams will host a Her Time To Play clinic and exhibition game at NBA House, giving 30 local teenage girls the opportunity to play and connect with professional role models.

NBA House debuts in Macao with five days of free hoop-related fun featuring viewing parties, interactive LED courts, sneaker vault, merch, photo ops, and a ref Replay Center experience – Photo by Cristian Storto

What is NBA House, and why is it significant?

The NBA House in Macao marks the first time the league has brought its interactive fan experience to the city. The concept has appeared in countries like Brazil, India, Mexico, and the UK, but this will be its debut in China. The free, five-day event will offer viewing parties of the Nets-Suns games, interactive LED courts, merchandise areas, photo booths, a sneaker vault, and even an NBA Replay Center experience where fans can step into the shoes of an NBA referee.

“The first NBA House in Macao will be an immersive celebration of the culture and technology that surround today’s game,” says Wayne Chang, NBA Asia managing director. “We look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to this exciting event during what will be a weeklong celebration of basketball and the NBA in the city.”

What’s the bigger picture behind the NBA China Games 2025?

The NBA China Games 2025 are more than just preseason fixtures – they represent the league’s renewed commitment to re-engaging with its fanbase in China and Asia. By partnering with Sands China and Taobao 88VIP, the NBA is positioning the Macao event as a cornerstone of its global outreach strategy.

Through youth engagement, cultural collaboration, and community service, the league hopes to inspire the next generation of players and fans across the region. As Grant Chum of Sands China put it, this is about “creating opportunities for basketball fans from around the world to celebrate the best of sports.”