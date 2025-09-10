Macao CE Sam Hou Fai stresses the importance of voting as Election Day approaches 

Macao’s Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai has highlighted the importance of voting in this Sunday’s Legislative Assembly election, describing the process as “a civic right and duty.”

At a meeting attended by senior government officials yesterday, Sam urged public officials, as well as other eligible voters to “actively participate” in the upcoming polls, which will decide the members of the 8th session of Macao’s legislature from 2025 to 2029.

“This act [of voting] provides full support for the SAR government’s fulfilment of its legal duties,” the 63-year-old Sam said during the event.

The CE’s words echo those of a letter that he sent to civil servants earlier this month. The document, which was cited by TDM, reportedly mentioned that this year’s election was the first to be held following the passage of a revised law that tightens national security qualifications for those elected into office.

According to the broadcaster, the letter called for government workers to not only vote, but also to encourage family and friends to engage in the electoral process. The document was said to have been delivered to civil servants by hand and required them to acknowledge its content via a signature.

With polling only days away, the government also published an infographic today that provided key details about the election. For instance, eligible voters will have between 9 am and 9 pm to vote and will need to carry their Macao ID for verification by staff. They may also check their assigned polling stations through their Macao One Account, at one of the 50 self-service kiosks in the city, or the electoral hotline (28 914 914).

[See more: Macao’s legislative election campaign period gets underway]

Meanwhile, the 2-week election campaign period, which kicked off on 30 August, is set to wrap up on 12 September. The 6 organisations that are fielding candidates in the direct election have been actively hosting press conferences and rallies over the past week.

At 7 pm yesterday, Aliança de Bom Lar, which is listed as group number 6 on the ballot, organised a campaign event at a public space in Seac Pai Van’s Edifício Ip Heng. According to Macao Daily News, the party said it would continue to call for the government to improve the city’s social security system, including financial assistance for the elderly and the disabled.

Group number 2, Nova Esperança, also hosted a rally at Taipa’s Flower City Park at around the same time yesterday, with local media reporting attendance by over 600 people.

During the event, one of the organisation’s main candidates, José Maria Pereira Coutinho, said he would work to help young people develop through ventures such as paid internships in government departments and government-funded companies. He also suggested encouraging local residents to spend in Macao through the issuing of an annual e-consumption card and by raising the sums handed out under the Wealth Partaking Scheme.

Other parties that have been actively promoting themselves during the campaign period include Associação dos Cidadãos Unidos de Macau (group 1), União Promotora Para O Progresso (group 3), União de Macau-Guangdong (group 4), União Para O and Desenvolvimento (group 5).

The direct election was originally intended to feature more candidates, however 12 nominees from two groups, the Power of Synergy and Macau Creating People’s Livelihood Force, were disqualified by the electoral authorities due to national security concerns.