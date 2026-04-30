Macao’s airport progresses with major expansion plans despite drop in 2025 traffic

The Macau International Airport Company (known by the Portuguese initials CAM) has released details of the local airport’s performance in 2025.

According to a statement published in Boletim Oficial of 29 April, Macau International Airport (MIA) experienced declines in traffic and revenue. Passenger traffic reached 7.52 million, a decrease of 1.6 percent year-on-year, while flight movements fell by 2.9 percent to 58,000. Total revenue for CAM was 1.35 billion patacas, an 8.7 percent decrease from the previous year, although a pre-tax profit of 229 million patacas was still reported. Conversely, cargo volume saw an increase of 1.1 percent, reaching 109,000 tonnes.

Looking ahead, the airport has approved a capital increase to push forward with several key infrastructure projects. The core MIA Expansion & Reclamation Project is already underway, and plans are in place to launch runway repair and improvement works.

The MIA Hengqin Upstream Cargo Terminal Project is progressing systematically, with the structure expected to be topped out in the third quarter and structural construction due for completion by the end of 2026. These developments are intended to strengthen the airport’s basic operational functions and promote Macao as an international air hub on the west bank of the Pearl River.

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In terms of regional integration, MIA established three major hub service centres in 2025 to improve regional connectivity and promote MIA’s advantages by offering assistance with immigration, ticketing, and flight information. The airport is also working to optimise multi-modal transport services, attract new airlines for international routes, and encourage existing carriers to increase flight frequencies.

To enhance the traveller experience, service improvements are planned for the second quarter of 2026. The coverage of the Check ‘n’ Fly service, which allows passengers to check in for flights and drop off luggage directly from their hotels, is set to be expanded. A new food kiosk is also scheduled to open in the restricted area on the north side mezzanine floor of the terminal.

MIA’s strategic outlook is supported by global industry projections. The International Air Transport Association predicts global air passenger traffic will reach 5.2 billion in 2026, reflecting a yearly growth of 4.4 percent compared to 2025. Air cargo volume is also forecast to increase to 71.6 million tonnes, a 2.4 percent yearly rise.

Passenger demand is particularly strong in the Asia-Pacific region, driven by growing tourism and an expanding middle class in countries like China and India. However, the industry faces significant challenges, including rising jet fuel costs, geopolitical conflicts, weak global trade, and increased operational costs due to bottlenecks in the aerospace supply chain.