A look back at Macao’s sporting highlights of 2025

From the return of major global sporting franchises to historic results by local athletes, 2025 marked a defining year for sport in Macao. The city hosted a diverse calendar of international competitions while also celebrating breakthrough performances at the national level, reinforcing its growing reputation as both a destination for elite events and a platform for local sporting development.

Beyond individual results, the year reflected a broader shift in Macao’s sporting identity. The NBA’s long-awaited return, strong medal hauls at national multi-sport events, and packed international tournaments across motorsport, table tennis and badminton all highlighted how the city continues to position itself within regional and global sports ecosystems.

Here’s all you need to know about Macao’s sporting highlights of 2025, from headline international events to achievements that shaped the year.

NBA China Games return to Macao

NBA action returns to Macao as the Phoenix Suns attack the basket against the Brooklyn Nets in preseason play – Photo by Macao News

The NBA made its long-awaited return to China in 2025 with a pair of preseason games staged in Macao, marking the league’s first appearance in the region since 2019. Held at the Venetian Arena, the NBA China Games brought the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets to the city, drawing strong crowds and renewed attention to Macao as a host for major international basketball events.

The two-game series delivered drama across both matchups. The Suns claimed the opening game in overtime after mounting a late comeback, while the Nets responded in the second game with a narrow 111-109 victory to level the series. The competitive nature of the games underscored the appetite for top-tier basketball in the region and reinforced Macao’s role in the NBA’s re-engagement with Chinese fans.

The games coincided with the opening of Macao’s first NBA flagship store at the Londoner, extending the impact of the China Games beyond the arena and establishing a permanent NBA presence in the city.

National Games: medals and milestones for Macao athletes

Jugo Kuok Kin Hang and his teammates celebrate their gold medal win in the men’s team kata event at the National Games – Photo by Xinhua News Agency

Macao athletes recorded a strong medal haul at the 15th National Games of China, delivering one of the SAR’s most competitive showings in recent years. Karate emerged as a standout discipline, with the men’s team securing a historic gold led by Jugo Kuok, alongside additional gold and bronze medals across individual events, bringing Macao’s karate tally to three golds and two bronzes at the Games.

Macao also posted impressive results at the National Games for Persons with Disabilities and the National Special Olympic Games, where the delegation finished with a total of 34 gold, 52 silver and 60 bronze medals. The results reflected depth across swimming, athletics, badminton and team events, underscoring a year in which Macao athletes delivered success across both mainstream and inclusive national competitions.

Macau Grand Prix delivers another high-profile edition

Théophile Naël celebrates victory after winning the Formula Regional Macau Grand Prix on the Guia Circuit – Photo courtesy of the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee

The Macau Grand Prix once again anchored the city’s sporting calendar, bringing international motorsport back to the Guia Circuit and drawing competitors from across the world. The 2025 edition featured multiple headline races that reaffirmed the event’s status as one of the most challenging street races in global motorsport.

In the Formula Regional Macau Grand Prix, French driver Théophile Naël emerged victorious after a commanding performance, with Spain’s Mari Boya finishing second and fellow Frenchman Enzo Deligny completing the podium. The race continued the Grand Prix’s tradition of showcasing emerging single-seater talent on one of motorsport’s most unforgiving circuits.

A major addition to the weekend was the inaugural FIA Formula 4 World Cup. French driver Jules Roussel claimed victory in the first edition of the event, later describing it as “winning here is simply huge,” capturing the prestige and difficulty of winning on the streets of Macao.

GT racing also delivered a headline moment, with Italian driver Antonio Fuoco taking victory in the FIA GT World Cup, further underlining the international calibre of the Macau Grand Prix across categories.

Golf: Dominic Foos wins the SJM Macao Open

Dominic Foos lifts the trophy after winning the SJM Macao Open, continuing Macao’s run of elite golf events – Photo courtesy of the Macao Sports Bureau

Golf featured prominently on the 2025 sporting calendar, with the SJM Macao Open attracting a competitive international field. Dominic Foos ended Germany’s 29-year Asian Tour drought and claimed the title after a strong performance. The event further cemented the tournament’s place on the regional golf circuit and reinforced Macao’s role as a host for elite golf events.

Table tennis: champions crowned and history made

Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin pose with their trophies after being crowned singles champions at WTT Champions Macao 2025 – Photo by Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka

Macao once again proved itself a premier venue for world-class table tennis. At WTT Champions Macao 2025, Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin were crowned women’s and men’s singles champions respectively, delivering high-quality performances in front of packed crowds at the East Asian Games Dome.

Earlier in the year, the ITTF World Cup Macao 2025 produced a historic moment when Hugo Calderano became the first Brazilian player to win the prestigious title. His victory added another landmark chapter to Macao’s growing association with major moments in international table tennis.

Badminton: international singles titles at the Macau Open

Chen Yufei in action on court during her run to the women’s singles title at the Macau Open Badminton 2025 – Photo by Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka

The Macau Open Badminton 2025 once again brought top-level competition to the city. Chen Yufei captured the women’s singles title, while Alwi Farhan claimed the men’s singles crown, reinforcing the tournament’s continued relevance on the international badminton calendar.

Together, these moments captured the scale and ambition of the Macao sporting highlights 2025 will be remembered for.