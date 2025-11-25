‘Nothing prepares you for Macao,’ says FIA F4 World Cup winner Jules Roussel 

The 19-year-old French driver Jules Roussel made history at the recent 72nd Macau Grand Prix by winning the first-ever FIA F4 World Cup, delivering a controlled and confident performance on his debut at the demanding Guia Circuit. The F4 frontrunner, who finished third in his national championship this season, kept his composure through multiple safety-car interruptions to secure a landmark victory.

Speaking to Macao News, Roussel reflected on the scale of the achievement. “Winning here is simply huge,” he said. “I’ve watched this event for so long, and finally racing here felt unbelievable.”

Debut brilliance on one of motorsport’s toughest circuits

Roussel admitted that nothing prepares a driver for the Guia Circuit until they experience it first-hand. “My first laps were amazing,” he said. “When you cross the straight between the buildings for the first time, it’s really impressive and unlike anything else I’ve driven.”

Despite being new to Macao, he adapted quickly, finishing second in the qualification race and securing a front-row start for Sunday’s finale. The main race was repeatedly interrupted by incidents and eventually finished behind the safety car.

Roussel said he stayed sharp by keeping his tyres warm and staying mentally switched on, explaining that “You need to keep everything ready in case the race restarts. You can’t relax for a second.”

Jules Roussel pictured crossing the finish line on Macao’s iconic straight during the F4 World Cup race

A childhood steeped in racing

Roussel’s introduction to motorsport came naturally. His father, Patrice Roussel, competed six times at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, while other family members raced or worked as engineers. That background shaped his early interest, but he remembers taking the initiative himself. “I discovered my passion with my family,” he said. “But I was the one who asked to try karting.”

Among his early influences, one stood above all is the late Ayrton Senna. Roussel said he was fascinated by the Brazilian’s precision and the pursuit of the “perfect lap,” an idea that still shapes his approach to how he drives.

His defining moment came in 2020 during his first FIA international race. “I saw the level of the teams, the drivers, the organisation,” he said. “After that, I knew I wanted to become a professional driver.”

Roussel says the transition from karting to cars was one of the most difficult steps of his development. Moving up the ladder meant relearning almost everything, from braking technique to how to communicate with an engineer. Earlier in his karting career, especially in OKJ races, he often found himself with “less experience” than the front-runners, forcing him to work overtime to close the gap.

In recent years, his coach and engineer, Arnaud Tanguy, has played an important role. Roussel credits him with helping him understand the car in depth – something he describes as a “big step” in his progression from karting to formula cars. He acknowledges the sacrifices involved as well. His family invested significant time and resources, while he gave up parts of normal teenage life to train and travel. “My family sacrificed so much time and money,” he said. “And I sacrificed a big part of my social life.”

Clear goals for the years ahead

Jules Roussel leaps atop his car after his historic Macao win

To unwind, Roussel relies on routines to maintain clarity and calm. He uses breathing and stretching exercises to keep himself grounded and tries to approach race weekends with the same clarity he has at home. Fans might be surprised to learn that he was “even more excited” when he saw rain in Friday’s practice, despite this being only his second session on the unforgiving Macao circuit.

At home, he spends downtime playing Wii Sports, sim racing and staying active, balancing recreation with training.

With a major international win now under his belt, Roussel’s ambitions have sharpened. He hopes to reach a top-level formula category within the next five years and aims to establish himself as a professional racing driver. One race looms particularly large, Le Mans, which he describes as his “dream” event, shaped by his family’s long connection to the famous 24-hour race.

For 2025, he is targeting a move to the Formula Regional European Championship (FREC). And he has unfinished business in Macao. “I really want to go to Macao again, but in FREC,” he said. “I want to fight at the front again.”

With his breakthrough win in the inaugural FIA F4 World Cup, Roussel left Macao with both a trophy and a defining early milestone in a rapidly rising career.