Brazilian player Hugo Calderano makes history at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2025

Brazil’s Hugo Calderano and China’s Sun Yingsha emerged victorious at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Cup Macao 2025 finals, winning their respective men’s and women’s titles on Sunday, according to a statement from the Sports Bureau.

Calderano became the first player from outside Asia or Europe to win the Men’s World Cup title, after beating China’s Lin Shidong – ranked world number one – in four out of five games. The day before the big match, the ITTF hailed the 28-year-old as “the greatest ever Pan-American table tennis player.”

Sun, meanwhile, successfully defended her 2024 Women’s World Cup title with a decisive 4-0 win over compatriot Kuai Man.

“The world number one never looked troubled as she secured her second consecutive World Cup crown with a performance of clinical precision,” the ITTF said of the 24-year-old’s victory.

This year’s ITTF World Cup was held at Galaxy Arena. A handover ceremony followed the finals, with ITTF president Petra Sörling passing the organisation’s flag to the organising committee of the 2025 ITTF Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu, which is set to take place near the end of the year.

ITTF noted that this year’s World Cup would be remembered as “a tournament of historic significance, marking Brazil’s arrival at the pinnacle of the sport while reaffirming China’s continued excellence in the women’s competition.”