Sporting CP explores youth football partnership in Hengqin

Sporting Clube de Portugal has expressed interest in supporting the development of youth football in Hengqin.

According to official reports, a delegation from the Commission for the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin visited Sporting’s training facilities in Portugal earlier this month to explore collaboration opportunities focused on youth development. During the visit, the delegation observed Sporting’s acclaimed youth system, including the Academia Cristiano Ronaldo, and discussed the possibility of introducing a high-level youth football training programme in Hengqin.

Sporting was described in the meeting as “a European football power,” and the club expressed its willingness to support the establishment of a structured youth football system within the Hengqin cooperation zone. The discussions form part of broader efforts by local authorities in Macao and Hengqin to strengthen grassroots football and enhance opportunities for young players in the region.

[See more: F1 confirms Portuguese Grand Prix return in 2027 and 2028]

In April this year, Macao authorities stated their intention to contract a European football partner to provide youth training in the territory. At the time, the president of the Macao Sports Institute indicated that the government planned to expand football education for young people and invite youth from cities in the Greater Bay Area to participate in football events in Macao. There was also mention of creating a “Hengqin-Macao Cup” aimed at promoting sport among regional youth.

Hengqin occupies a strategic position in China’s Greater Bay Area initiative, a regional development plan that seeks to integrate Macao, Hong Kong, and nine cities in Guangdong Province into a unified economic and social hub. Sport and youth development have been highlighted by regional officials as areas of cooperation under this framework.

Sporting’s engagement in youth development initiatives abroad is not new. The club has previously established academy programmes in China, including partnerships to train coaches and players at local facilities with links back to Sporting’s academy network.

Macao’s football profile – with its men’s national team currently at a lowly 193 in the FIFA rankings – has long faced challenges on the competitive stage. Partnerships that introduce structured youth training and international expertise can boost local development pathways and raise participation levels among younger age groups.

[See more: Macao and Hong Kong need to improve their sports policies, says expert]

If formalised, cooperation with Sporting could bring technical training programmes rooted in European youth development methodology, coach education support for Macao and Hengqin training staff and opportunities for young players to participate in cross-border tournaments and exchanges.

Local authorities in Macao have previously expressed interest in strengthening football education and regional sports cooperation, underscoring a public and private commitment to youth sport as part of broader social and cultural development.