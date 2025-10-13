Thrills in Macao as Nets edge Suns 111-109, Texas showdown confirmed for 2026

The Brooklyn Nets closed out the NBA China Games 2025 in style, edging the Phoenix Suns 111-109 in a tense finish at the Venetian on Sunday night. The victory tied the first NBA China Games series 1-1 and capped a weekend that marked the league’s long-awaited return to China after six years.

The Venetian Arena was packed and loud, with fans joined by NBA greats Vince Carter, Shawn Marion, Deron Williams, Stephon Marbury and Mitch Richmond, as well as celebrities including Jeremy Lin and David Beckham.

The Suns, who started slowly in Friday’s opener, wasted no time asserting themselves this time around. Devin Booker came out hot, scoring 11 points in the first quarter, while Dillon Brooks threw down alley-oops that brought the crowd to its feet. By the end of the opening frame, Phoenix led 34-23. Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas kept the Nets afloat with eight points, and Michael Porter Jr. soon found his rhythm.

Brooklyn Nets’ Cam Thomas going up against Phoenix Suns’ Dillion Brookes at the NBA China Games in Macao – Photo by Macao News

Both sides traded baskets through a lively second quarter, and by halftime the Nets had trimmed the lead to two, trailing 51-49. Canadian singer-songwriter Henry Lau and rapper MC Jin provided halftime entertainment before Brooklyn returned reenergised.

The third quarter saw Ziaire Williams spark the Suns with 15 points and four three-pointers, while the Nets tightened their rotations and defence. Booker continued to lead all scorers with 18 points, but fouls sent Brooks to the bench after his sixth. Phoenix still held an 88-81 advantage entering the fourth.

That’s when the Nets’ bench changed everything. Rookie Tyrese Martin brought Brooklyn back to life, scoring eight of his 11 points in the final minutes, including two clutch free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining after being fouled on a three-point attempt. The shots sealed a comeback from 15 points down and gave the Nets a 111-109 win.

After the game, head coach Jordi Fernández said at the press conference that the Nets’ resilience made the difference, noting that when the team “bought into letting it fly,” momentum swung their way. Meanwhile, Suns coach Jordan Ott said the China trip gave his squad valuable time to bond and praised Booker’s leadership as “a high-character superstar who sets the tone for everyone.”

A packed Venetian Arena during game 2 of the NBA China Games – Photo by Macao News

As the teams prepare to return home, excitement is already building for next year’s NBA China Games. Dallas Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont confirmed to the South China Morning Post that the 2026 edition would see a Texas showdown between the Mavericks and Houston Rockets – once again at the Venetian.