Macao athletes post strong results at Para-Special Games

Macao’s Paralympic and Special Olympics delegation delivered a strong finish at the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities and 9th National Special Olympics, adding multiple medals across swimming, badminton, athletics and team sports as competitions approached their conclusion.

According to reports, Macao athletes completed all their events yesterday, winning 8 gold, 10 silver and 17 bronze medals in a single day, bringing the delegation’s overall tally for this edition of the Games to 34 gold, 52 silver and 60 bronze medals.

Badminton and athletics deliver gold at Macao venue

At the Macao venue, Special Olympics badminton produced two gold medals. Claudia Lee and Leong Hio Cheng won the women’s 16-21 age group doubles Group A, while Lee Chon Yin captured gold in the men’s 22-29 age group singles Group B.

Macao athletes also secured gold medals in Special Olympics athletics, basketball and football. In athletics, Chang Chi Wai won the women’s 12-15 age group shot put Group 2, adding to the delegation’s medal count.

Swimming campaign concludes with 13 gold medals

The Special Olympics swimming competition concluded at the Guangdong Jiangmen Sports Center Swimming Pool, with Macau finishing the discipline with 13 gold, 22 silver and 17 bronze medals.

Among the standout performances was Wong Chi Ngai, who won gold in the men’s 16-21 age group 50m breaststroke Group 2 with a time of 47.93 seconds. Gold medals were also secured by Wong Hou Meng in the men’s 8-11 age group 100m freestyle Group 1, and Hun Sek U in the men’s 12-15 age group 100m freestyle Group 2, alongside multiple silver and bronze finishes across age groups.

Head coach Sio U Leng told Macau Daily that while many athletes lacked experience in major competitions, the results demonstrated their ability to continuously break through personal limits. He credited year-round, systematic training provided by the Macau Special Olympics organisation and emphasised that athlete development should be measured not only by medals, but by personal growth and confidence.

Further medals in badminton

The Special Olympics badminton competition at the Macao Forum concluded with Macao adding two bronze medals. Leong Hon Wo won bronze in the men’s 16-21 age group singles Group D, while U Keng Fai secured bronze in the men’s 22-29 age group singles Group A.

Earlier, on the 13th, Macao athletes had added 9 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze medals in a single day. Special Olympics badminton and swimming accounted for the majority of those gold medals.