Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin declared winners at WTT Champions Macao 2025

China’s Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin respectively won the women’s and men’s singles titles at the WTT Champions Macao 2025, presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group. The tournament ended yesterday at the Macao East Asian Games Dome with a dramatic semifinal and final game.

The men’s singles semifinals delivered strong performances. Wang Chuqin overpowered Korea Republic’s Jang Woojin with a 4-0 sweep, while Brazil’s Hugo Calderano blasted past Denmark’s Anders Lind by the same margin.

In the women’s competition, China filled all four semifinal spots. Sun Yingsha beat Kuai Man 4-1, and Wang Manyu edged Chen Xingtong 4-2 in a tightly fought match.

The finals produced drama. The women’s singles final stretched to seven games as Sun and Wang Manyu traded blows. Wang led 3-2, but Sun rallied with determination to claim the last two games 11-9 and 11-6, completing a 4-3 win and successfully defending her title.

In the men’s title clash, Wang displayed consistency and control against Calderano, sealing a 4-0 victory (11-9, 11-7, 11-9, 11-4) to lift his third Macao crown after wins in 2022 and 2023.

The award ceremony was attended by government representatives, WTT officials and Galaxy Entertainment Group leaders, highlighting Macao’s growing reputation as a stage for world-class table tennis. More details can be found on the event’s website or the World Table Tennis website.