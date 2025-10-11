Suns vs Nets: Here’s what went down on game 1 of the NBA China Games

The Phoenix Suns overturned an 18-point deficit to beat the Brooklyn Nets 132-127 in overtime, marking a return for the NBA China Games in Macao after six years.

The Venetian Macao’s Cotai Arena was the place to be on Friday night. A sold-out crowd roared through every play as the NBA made its long-awaited comeback to China, and the atmosphere felt closer to a playoff game than a preseason tip-off. Among the many fans, a few familiar faces drew attention courtside – Jackie Chan, David Beckham, Dwayne Wade and Jack Ma were some of the celebrities in attendance.

On the floor, Brooklyn came out firing. Cam Thomas set the tone early with a few buckets, pushing the Nets to a 20-4 lead. His 14 first-quarter points helped Brooklyn close the opening frame up 39-29, noting the team’s young roster – currently the NBA’s youngest. By halftime, Thomas was already up to 18 points, with Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton adding 11 each as the Nets built a 71-59 cushion.

But the second half told a different story. Devin Booker, quiet in the opening quarters, came alive in the third, dropping 12 of his 18 points that sparked Phoenix’s rhythm. Dillon Brooks matched him point for point, while rookie Oso Ighodaro protected the paint with three blocks. The Suns outscored the Nets 30-13 in the period to take their first lead of the night, turning what looked like a rout into a thriller.

Head coach Jordan Ott said he wasn’t surprised by Brooklyn’s physical start – but he was proud of how his players responded. “We knew Brooklyn plays hard, that’s what they do,” Ott explained at the post-match press conference. “It takes a minute to adjust to how aggressive they are. I told the guys to just stay with it and we’d pick our spots. Eventually, we’d go on a run, and we did.”

Dillon Brooks of the Phoenix Suns lines up for a free throw – Photo by Macao News

Phoenix’s bench kept the momentum rolling, with Jordan Goodwin leading the way. His energy was contagious, and with 13 seconds left in overtime, his contested three-pointer finally sealed it. Goodwin finished with 19 points and seven rebounds, while Booker and Brooks each added 18. Despite struggling from deep (11-for-42), the Suns compensated by forcing 34 turnovers and getting 22 offensive rebounds.

Ott also confirmed that new signing Jalen Green was unavailable due to a minor hamstring strain. “He had a slight hamstring injury,” he said. “We’ll continue to re-evaluate and let you know if he’s available on Sunday.”

On the opposing bench, Brooklyn coach Jordi Fernández focused on the bigger picture for his young squad. “We’re trying to build a culture, and you see it with those young guys,” he said. “They grow together, they care about the same things. We did some good things tonight, and we’ll learn from the rest.”

The crowd saved one of its loudest ovations for Chinese forward Zeng Fanbo, who made his Nets debut and relished the moment. The 22-year-old told the press post-game, that he was simply grateful to be back on court, describing the night as “a great first experience” and “something to enjoy every second of.”

Booker, reflecting on the game and the team’s time overseas, said the trip offered more than just valuable playing minutes. “We’re all blessed to be in this position, playing the sport we love,” he said. “Trips like this are good for us. Not just on the court, but spending time together outside basketball too. We’re building for the start of the season, and today was a good step forward.”

The Suns and Nets will meet again on Sunday for the second matchup of the NBA China Games, with Phoenix holding the early edge.