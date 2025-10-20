Dominic Foos wins SJM Macao Open to end Germany’s 29-year Asian Tour drought

Germany’s Dominic Foos won the SJM Macao Open title in dramatic fashion on Sunday, defeating Chinese-Taipei’s Wang Wei-hsuan on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff at Macau Golf and Country Club. The victory made Foos the first German golfer to win on the Asian Tour since Bernhard Langer’s triumph at the Alfred Dunhill Masters in Hong Kong in 1996.

Foos sealed the win with a 10-foot birdie putt on the iconic par-five 18th after Wang missed his own attempt for par. Both players had finished regulation tied on 17 under par after a thrilling final day that saw the leaderboard reshuffled several times.

The 28-year-old German produced a bogey-free seven-under 63, while Wang went one better with an eight-under 62. China’s Wenyi Ding finished solo third on 16 under following a final-round 67, while overnight leader Sarit Suwannarut of Thailand slipped to fourth after a disappointing 73.

“I didn’t really look at the leaderboard all day,” said Foos, who birdied the final two holes in regulation to force the playoff. “As I walked up 18, I noticed I had to make a birdie. I was just past the green and knew what I had to do, and I’m glad I did it.”

The playoff was as tense as the regulation rounds. Both players birdied the first extra hole after reaching the green in two. On the second attempt, Foos found a greenside bunker while Wang was just off the back in two. The German then nearly holed his bunker shot before sinking his decisive birdie putt to secure the title.

The win is a career-changing moment for Foos, who spent much of his professional life competing on Europe’s Challenge Tour and came into the week ranked 62nd on the Asian Tour Order of Merit. His victory puts him in 15th place and grants him a two-year exemption on the Tour.

“I’ve always been a hard worker – that’s never been the issue,” Foos said. “But with the support of my family, especially my dad, some very close friends, and Mr Kramski, I managed to stay focused through the tough times. I’m very grateful for all these people.”

Dominic Foos poses with the SJM Macao Open silverware

For Wang, the narrow defeat continued an impressive run of form. The 26-year-old recently finished second at the Yeangder TPC and third at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, and also leads the Taiwan PGA Order of Merit after three domestic wins this season.

“Today I felt really good with my driver,” Wang said. “After the results last month, I felt more relaxed and free with my golf. That helped a lot.”

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Ervin Chang produced one of his best performances of the year, firing a closing 65 to finish tied for tenth at 10 under par. The strong finish boosts his position on the Order of Merit from 107th to 78th, giving him a better chance to qualify for upcoming events.

Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho also tied for tenth after a final-round 67, while compatriot Matthew Cheung ended at six under.

Attention now turns to next week’s US$2 million International Series Philippines at Sta. Elena Golf Club near Manila, where star names such as Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, and Louis Oosthuizen headline what is expected to be one of the strongest fields of the season.