This week in the Greater Bay Area: Art Central, Macao International Parade and more

From the annual showcase of Art Week in Hong Kong and Shenzhen to Macao’s yearly International Parade, the Greater Bay Area offers a wealth of choice this week for those who look for it.

For a more in-depth look at what the Greater Bay Area dining scene has to offer this month, check out this article.

[See more: Here’s a guide to the ‘other’ Greater Bay Area cities]

Meanwhile, read on to find out what else is happening around the Greater Bay Area.

Dongguan

Wing Chun dance drama

This original production by the Shenzhen Opera and Dance Theatre intertwines the story of wing chun master Ip Man with a modern tale of filmmaking, told through the perspective of a lighting technician from Shenzhen.

Venue: Dongguan Yulan Grand Theatre (东莞玉兰大剧院)

Date: 27 to 28 March

Time: From 8 pm

[See more: Beishan Village: A guide to Zhuhai’s coolest neighbourhood]

Foshan

Girls do Comedy show

Head to an English-language comedy show this weekend – Photo by Parilov

Check out this women’s comedy special organised by Bravo! Comedy, an English comedy club based in Guangzhou.

Venue: ALSO店 (广东省佛山市顺德区北滘镇君兰社区怡和路6号2层E-202、E-203号商铺)

Date: 28 March

Time: From 7 pm

[See more: What’s new in the Greater Bay Area’s dining scene this March]

Guangzhou

Imagine Dragons Loom World Tour

American pop-rock band Imagine Dragons, known for their hugely successful 2012 album Night Visions, land in Guangzhou to promote their sixth album Loom.

Venue: Guangdong Olympic Sports Centre Stadium (广东省奥林匹克体育中心体育场)

Date: 25 March

[See more: Guangzhou’s Ersha Island to host Spring Music Festival]

Vinyl club night at Gum

Head to Guangzhou’s favourite underground club for a vinyl-only club night featuring Japanese DJ O-Mori as the headliner.

Venue: Gum

Date: 26 March

Time: 10:30 pm to late

Hong Kong

12-hands Korean lunch

Six Korean chefs gather at fine dining Korean restaurant Mosu to present the best of the cuisine.

Venue: Mosu

Date: 24 March

Time: 2, 2:30, 3 pm

[See more: Michelin Guide 2026: These are the Hong Kong and Macao restaurants awarded Michelin Stars]

Peridot x MO Bar

Peridot is a luxury bar and plant-based restaurant – Photo courtesy of Peridot

Tiger Chang from MO Bar Shenzhen takes the helm at Hong Kong’s terroir-inspired cocktail bar and restaurant Peridot for one night only.

Venue: Peridot

Date: 24 March

Time: 9 to 11 pm

Ten at the Top

The Foundry Asia, Ozone Hong Kong and Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong present a night of Cantonese-inspired bites and top-notch mixology from some of the best chefs and bartenders across Asia at the world’s tallest rooftop bar.

Venue: Ozone Bar

Date: 24 March

Hong Kong Nostalgia-Bait

“Guerilla gallery” N+ Museum rebels against Art Week with an alternative, independent party that runs till late.

Venue: 1/F, 23 Lan Fong Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Date: 25 March

Time: 6 pm to late

[See more: Dozens of Greater Bay Area restaurants honoured on 2026 Black Pearl Restaurant Guide]

Art Central

This annual international art fair showcases over 100 galleries and 500 artists from Hong Kong, Asia, and further afield.

Venue: Central Harbourfront

Date: 25 to 29 March

The Edible Art Fair

Art, performance and food meet at this unconventional fair – Photo courtesy of The Edible Art Fair

Take part in this unique art fair that features art, performance and food across ten unconventional installations.

Venue: Central Harbourfront

Date: 25 to 29 March

Art Basel

Art Basel is set to feature 240 galleries from 41 countries and territories, with over half of these galleries from the Asia-Pacific region.

Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Date: 27 to 29 March

Social Club Series Anniversary show

Hong Kong’s famous day party event series celebrates its anniversary with a lineup of local and international DJs before the Victoria Harbour view.

Venue: K11 MUSEA

Date: 28 March

Time: 3 to 8 pm

[See more: Why are day parties becoming popular in Macao and Hong Kong?]

Huizhou

Musical Masters of Huizhou exhibition

The exhibition features nearly 200 exhibits honouring four musical masters from Huizhou: Qingzhu, Liao Fushu, Chen Zi, and Huang Jinpei.

Venue: Huizhou Museum (惠州市博物馆)

Date: Now until April (tbc)

Time: 9 pm to late

Roaming jazz concert

The Shenzhen Chamber Orchestra takes you on a genre-bending jazz trip from Chick Corea, Amy Winehouse, and the Beatles to the Pink Panther.

Venue: Huizhou Cultural and Art Centre (惠州文化艺术中心)

Date: 27 March

Time: From 7:30 pm

Macao

Mulan dance drama

Ningbo Performance & Arts Group presents the legendary story of Mulan through a mix of dance, martial arts, and technology.

Venue: Macao Cultural Centre

Date: 27 to 28 March

Time: From 7:30 pm

[See more: Macao prepares for International Cities of Gastronomy Fest]

Cantomania

Hong Kong’s most popular Cantopop night returns to Macao, featuring founders DJ Steffunn and DJ Fabsabs.

Venue: Landmark Hotel

Date: 28 March

Time: 10 pm to 3 am

Macao International Parade

A highlight from 2024’s International Parade – Photo courtesy of Government Information Bureau

This annual parade attracts arts performers from the city and all over the world, spreading cheer along the streets of Macao’s Historic Centre.

Venue: Starts at the Ruins of St. Paul’s

Date: 29 March

Time: From 3 pm

[See more: Vision & Colour Music Festival returns to Hengqin in April]

Shenzhen

Art Week Shenzhen

Over 200 exhibitions and events will take place across the city this week under the theme of “Shining with the City”.

Venue: Various locations

Date: Now until 29 March

Wutong Mountain Rhododendron Festival

Catch the rhododendrons in full bloom at this free festival where nearly 100 cultural activities will take place, including a Song Dynasty-style parade, Cantonese opera performances, and a vegetarian festival.

Venue: Wutong Mountain Rhododendron Valley (深圳市罗湖区梧桐山杜鹃谷)

Date: Now until 31 March

[See more: The Shenzhen-Zhuhai road-rail link project is being fast-tracked]

The Rite of Spring dance drama

This original production by the Jiangsu Centre for the Performing Arts focuses on the stories of young artists across the world who travelled to Paris in the early 20th century.

Venue: Bay Opera of Shenzhen (深圳滨海艺术中心)

Date: 27 to 28 March

Time: From 8 pm