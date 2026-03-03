What’s new in the Greater Bay Area’s dining scene this March

Our monthly round-up of new places to eat and drink now brings you updates on the best of the Greater Bay Area’s dining scene, from new openings and limited promotions, to coveted collaboration dinners and world-class mixology guest shifts.

Big things are brewing in the SARs: Macao prepares itself for the grand reveal of this year’s Michelin Guide results, while the finest chefs in Hong Kong busy themselves with collaborations in anticipation of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Up north, Guangzhou is home to an exciting new cocktail bar serving Cantonese cocktails inspired by the elements, while a new Zhuhai hotel pays homage to the city’s coastal flavours in its new restaurants.

Guangzhou

Cocktail bar Liáng opens at Mandarin Oriental Guangzhou

Mandarin Oriental Guangzhou’s exciting new bar Liáng crafts distinctly Cantonese cocktails inspired by the five elements: wood, fire, earth, metal and water, as well as Lingnan architecture itself.

Location: Mandarin Oriental Guangzhou

Opening hours: 5:30 pm to 1 am

Hong Kong

Hong Kong Restaurant Week

Michelin-starred French contemporary restaurant Ami is among those participating in Hong Kong Restaurant Week – Photo courtesy of Ami

Eat your way through Hong Kong’s fine dining scene this month with set lunches starting from just HK$148 and set dinners from HK$298 at participating restaurants. Please note that the offer is exclusively for HSBC credit cardholders.

Location: Various

Date: 5 March to 5 April

Asia’s 50 Best Signature Sessions

A series of 11 collaborative dining experiences brings chefs from around the world into some of Hong Kong’s best restaurants.

Location: Various

Date: 20 to 26 March

Yong Fu Hong Kong × Yong Fu Shanghai × Selection by Du × Jade Dragon

Four chefs, ten Black Pearl Diamonds and six Michelin Stars. Michelin-starred Ningbo restaurant Yong Fu partners with acclaimed restaurants from Macao and Shanghai for two nights only for a star-studded collaboration dinner at HK$3,880 per head.

Location: Yong Fu Hong Kong

Date: 23 to 24 March

Ten at the Top

The Foundry Asia, Ozone Hong Kong and Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong present a night of Cantonese bites and top-notch mixology from some of the best bartenders across Asia at the world’s tallest rooftop bar.

Location: Ozone Bar, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

Date: 24 March

Terrace Boulud by Mandarin Oriental

This rooftop French brasserie has train-inspired interiors and harbour views – Photo courtesy of Mandarin Oriental Guangzhou

This month, Michelin-starred French chef Daniel Boulud will open a rooftop brasserie in Hong Kong’s Central district that serves French bistro classics alongside Asian-inspired creations.

Location: 25/F, Landmark Prince’s, 10 Chater Rd, Central, Hong Kong

Date: TBC

Ramenya Shima debuts in Hong Kong

Renowned top Tokyo ramen establishment Ramenya Shima, known for serving up just 60 bowls of its tanrei‑style ramen each day, has launched its first overseas branch in Hong Kong.

Location: Shop 1, G/F, Sugar+, 31 Sugar Street, Causeway Bay

Time: 11:30 am to 9:30 pm daily

Macao

Chagee debuts in Macao

Chagee, one of China’s top modern tea establishments, has just launched its soft opening at the Venetian.

Location: Shop 2112a, 3/F, Shopping Centre, The Venetian Macao, Avenida de Nossa Senhora da Esperança, Coloane, Macao

Sushiyoshi opens at MGM Cotai

Hailing from Osaka, Sushiyoshi brings Edomae craftsmanship to Macao – Photo courtesy of MGM Cotai

Two-Michelin-starred chef Hiroki Nakanoue brings Sushiyoshi to MGM Cotai with two curated omakase menus that showcase seasonal Japanese seafood paired with premium European ingredients.

Location: 5-6, A-D, G/F, MGM Cotai, Macao

Time: 12 to 3 pm, 6 to 10 pm from Tuesdays to Sundays

The Art of Mixology x International Women’s Day

Six exceptional female bartenders from Asia’s most acclaimed bars celebrate International Women’s Day by slinging drinks at the St Regis.

Location: The St. Regis Bar, The St. Regis Macao

Date: 9 March

Wing Lei Bar & Friends 2.0

Bartenders hailing from New York, London, Jakarta, Singapore and more gather in Macao for two nights of bar takeovers at Wynn Palace.

Location: Wing Lei Bar, Wynn Palace

Date: 13 to 14 March

18th edition of the Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macao to be revealed

The invite-only unveiling of this year’s edition of the best food establishments in the SARs coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Michelin star. The Bib Gourmand selection will be revealed a week earlier on 12 March.

Location: Grand Lisboa Palace Resort Macau

Date: 19 March

Time: From 5 pm

Zhuhai

Hyatt Regency Zhuhai Gongbei opens

The opening of this new hotel brings three distinct dining venues that represent the coastal flavours of Zhuhai. Not to be missed is Xiang Yue, a Chinese restaurant serving classic Cantonese cuisine and Zhuhai seafood dishes.

Location: Hyatt Regency Zhuhai Gongbei