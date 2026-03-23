Art Week Shenzhen launches with city-wide cultural programme

The third Art Week Shenzhen (AWSZ) officially opened yesterday at the Sea World Culture and Arts Centre and will run until 29 March, coinciding with Art Basel Hong Kong.

Under the theme Shining with the City, this year’s edition has grown to include more than 100 institutions spanning museums, galleries, artist studios, and collector spaces. Main venues include Sea World Culture and Arts Centre, Nanhai E-Cool, the Wanxia Art Centre, OCT Loft Creative Culture Park and the Shenzhen Bay Cultural Plaza.

Key exhibitions include Shen Yuan’s first major solo show in southern China, Jetlag; video artist Zhang Peili’s first major solo exhibition in the Greater Bay Area, The Remaining Poetic; and Home and Beyond, the first chapter of the curatorial series Making Places by Hou Hanru, alongside the global premiere of artist Zhao Bandi’s latest artwork, The 2026 Panda Expression.

Over 200 exhibitions and events are organised across four sections: Exhibitions, Public Activities, Art in Life and Special Projects, with more than 100 artists involved in exhibitions, talks, performances and screenings.

[See more: This week in the Greater Bay Area: Art Central, Macao International Parade and more]

The So Shenzhen! Art Fair, launched by Shanghai’s West Bund Art & Design, debuts this year and brings together more than 20 artists, galleries and studios from APEC member economies.

For the first time, 18 artist studios and 10 collector spaces in Nantou Ancient Town and Shekou are open to the public by reservation. Furthermore, 20 curated art walks exploring local architecture, technology and neighbourhoods will be led by guides from diverse professional backgrounds.

Most venues are free to the public, while selected exhibitions can be booked via Damai or reserved through the AWSZ 深圳艺术周 WeChat mini-programme.