This week in the Greater Bay Area: Guangzhou holds an arts festival and Hong Kong’s Bar Leone turns 3

The Labour Day long weekend might be over, but the region keeps serving up events for every mood and taste – from Guangzhou’s arts galore and opera, Shenzhen’s fire-lit nights and signature cocktails in one of Macao’s most loved watering holes to Hong Kong’s world-class dining and bar celebrations.

[See more: For the love of ink: Meet Zhuhai tattoo artists Beibei and Qiqi]

Read on for what’s on in the Greater Bay Area this week.

Guangzhou

Guangzhou Creation Arts Festival

Heritage crafts, creative markets, immersive workshops, art exhibitions, sunset concerts, and many other exciting activities can all be enjoyed at this festival.

Venue: Xifang Coutyard（西坊大院）

Date: From now to 5 May

Turandot

Making his mark with the opening programme of the Guangzhou Arts Season, Hong Kong action movie star Jackie Chan crosses over into a new genre to direct Puccini’s century-old operatic masterpiece.

Venue: Guangzhou Opera House（广州大剧院）

Date: 8 to 10 May

Time: 7:30 pm

Sally & Lam We Are One 2026 Concert

This famous Hong Kong singer duo will reunite for a tour 27 years after last performing together in 1998. Guangzhou will be the first stop on their tour of Guangdong province.

Venue: Baoneng Guangzhou Arena（宝能广州国际体育演艺中心）

Date: 9 to 16 May

Shenzhen

Wind-Inspired Lifestyle Season

One park, six kinds of fun: traditional paper-cutting workshops, clown magic interactive shows, family lawn concerts, gourmet food trucks, and more exciting activities.

Venue: Shenzhen Central Park（中心公园）

Date: From now to 26 May

Intangible Cultural Heritage Fire Pot Show

Witness an inheritor of this traditional art brandish blazing fire pots, creating a “fire phoenix” with chains of light. The show features 10-meter-high flame fountains that illuminate the entire park.

Venue: Happy Valley（欢乐谷）

Date: From now to 5 May

Fire Horse Double Show

Want even more fiery artistry? Experience a grand performance that combines a fire show with equestrian stunts in a spectacle that has been featured on China Central Television.

Venue: Xiaomeisha Resort Beach（小梅沙沙滩）

Date: From now to 5 May

Foshan

Chocolate Dessert Festival

Dessert lovers, take note: Foshan’s First Chocolate Dessert Festival is here, with a total of 35 dessert brands waiting for your taste buds.

Venue: Qiandenghu Huanyucheng（千灯湖环宇城）

Date: From now to 5 May

Macao

Andrea Marseglia of Jakarta’s Artesian Bar headlines the upcoming edition of The Counter at Vida Rica Bar – Photo courtesy of Mandarin Oriental, Macau

The Counter featuring Jakarta’s Artesian Bar

Straight from Jakarta’s Artesian Bar, beverage manager Andrea Marseglia comes to Macao for the next edition of The Counter guest bartending series. Expect botanical-infused creations and bold pairings.

Venue: Vida Rica Bar

Date: 8 May

K-pop band Day6 concert

K-pop band Day6 hit the stage in Macao, bringing their 10th anniversary tour along with fan-favourite hits like You Were Beautiful and Meltdown. Tickets start at 799 patacas.

Venue: Galaxy Arena at Galaxy Macau

Date: 9 May

Hong Kong

International superstar DJ Snake headlines this year’s French May Arts Festival – Photo courtesy of PR Newswire

Exclusive dinner featuring Culinary Class Wars’ Son Jong-Won

Chef Son Jong-won of L’Amant Secret and Eatanic is coming to modern French dining hotspot Belon for two nights, joining chef Matthew Kirkley and chef Mina Güçlüer for a special menu.

Venue: Belon

Date: 4 and 5 May

Bar Leone 3rd anniversary

Bar Leone, crowned the World’s Best Bar in 2025, celebrates its third anniversary under the theme The Grand Leone Hotel, welcoming guest bartenders from near and far, from Nairobi to Singapore.

Venue: Bar Leone, Central

Date: 6 May

DJ Snake at French May Arts Festival 2026

French superstar DJ Snake makes his Hong Kong debut, bringing his signature electronic beats to the opening of this year’s French May Arts Festival. Joining him on that evening are Hong Kong talents like the collective Cantomania.

Venue: Central Harbourfront Event Space

Date: 8 May