Hong Kong plans Lan Kwai Fong makeover with murals and light art

Hong Kong’s iconic nightlife and dining district is set for a visual upgrade, with the government announcing a two-phase beautification plan covering approximately 3 hectares of Lan Kwai Fong and its surrounding streets in Central, stretching from the Central-Mid-Levels Escalator to Wyndham Street.

The first phase is expected to kick off as early as next month and covers five specific improvements, including repaving both pedestrian and vehicular roads in the core Lan Kwai Fong area, adding murals to the retaining wall at Wing Wah Lane, projecting light and shadow art onto the stone wall of D’Aguilar Street, upgrading the public refuse collection point, and replacing existing drainage channel covers with decorative designs.

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The second phase will take a more consultative approach, with the government conducting a community-making study and seeking input from local stakeholders on future design themes for the district.

The Lan Kwai Fong Association welcomed the plans, with director Anthea Cheung saying the group will co-invest in the Wing Wah Lane mural projects alongside the government’s initiatives. The association also plans to invite renowned artists to contribute works across the area, with Cheung saying she hopes visitors will stop to take photos and experience a sense of joy throughout the district – bringing to life the concept of every corner having its own character. The improvements are expected to benefit retail and dining businesses in Central.

The plan was discussed at the Legislative Council’s Development Panel this week.