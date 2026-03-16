Guangzhou’s Ersha Island to host Spring Music Festival

Xinghai Concert Hall and the Tianjin Juilliard School partner up to present a week-long spring music celebration on Guangzhou’s Ersha Island from 23 to 29 March, according to several national media reports.

The Dynaudio Concert: Tianjin Juilliard × Xinghai Concert Hall Spring Music Festival 2026 will feature approximately 120 faculty members and students. The programme includes concerts, masterclasses, workshops, open rehearsals, and other events taking place in the concert hall as well as outdoor spaces across the island.

The highlight of the festival is a trio of concerts running from 27 to 29 March. The repertoire will span the Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and modern eras, showcasing works from the German, Austrian, French, and Russian traditions.

A series of outreach events will also invite the public to engage with classical music. Masterclasses will be led by soprano Nora Amsellem and flautist Gergely Ittzés, while violinist Yu Xiang and oboist Liu Mingjia will host pre-concert talks. Children aged six to nine can explore string and wind instruments in dedicated workshops, and community flash mobs will bring music into public spaces.

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The festival schedule includes a flash mob at Man Lap Fong on 24 March at 5pm, followed by a percussion charity salon and vocal master workshop on 25 March. A flute master workshop takes place on 26 March, while 27 March sees instrument exploration workshops for wind and strings, a pre-concert talk, and the Tianjin Juilliard Ensemble Concert at 8 pm.

The following day features an open rehearsal of the Tianjin Juilliard Orchestra at 11 am, their concert at 3:30 pm, and an evening post-concert party. The festival concludes on 29 March with an open rehearsal by the QingXin Ensemble at 11 am, followed by their concert at 3:30 pm.

The residency represents a significant moment for both institutions. For Xinghai Concert Hall, it is one of the most important international collaborations of its 2026 season; for Tianjin Juilliard, it is the largest off-campus residency project since its founding in 2019.

With tickets starting from 75 yuan, organisers aim to make the performances accessible to a wide audience. For further details and ticketing, visit the Xinghai Concert Hall’s official website or its WeChat mini-programme, “星海音乐厅”.