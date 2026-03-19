Vision & Colour Music Festival returns to Hengqin in April

This year’s Vision & Colour Music Festival (VAC festival) has officially been confirmed. The festival runs from 18 to 19 April, and will be held outdoors at the Hengqin Chimelong Bay Hotel.

This edition features Norwegian producer Kygo, US house music DJ John Summit, Belgian techno DJ Charlotte de Witte, and US genre-blending DJ Porter Robinson.

This year’s theme is “Neo Zen.” Festival organisers have announced three themed stages which aim to blend “traditional Chinese cultural elements with contemporary electronic music.”

The festival’s previous edition was from 25 to 26 October last year at the same location, with EDM heavyweights like Calvin Harris.

[See more: This week in the Greater Bay Area: Shi Fu Miz festival, free art exhibitions and more]

Tickets are now live online via VAC festival’s WeChat mini-programme, Damai, Macau Ticket, and Trip.com.

Last year, the festival was included for the first time in DJ Mag’s world’s top 100 music festivals list, setting a new record for the international ranking of a Chinese homegrown electronic music festival.

The festival has been running since 2018 and has become a well-known event in China’s electronic music scene, touring cities such as Wuhan, Haikou, Hefei, and Hengqin.