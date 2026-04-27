This week in the Greater Bay Area: Strawberry Music Festival, French GourMay and more

Music is the main character across the Greater Bay Area this Labour Day holiday. You can enjoy Pixies and Johnny Marr making their debuts at the Strawberry Music Festival in Dongguan, see British Mercury Prize winners English Teacher in Shenzhen, check out Italian opera in Zhuhai, and experience a youthful music festival at the site of a former firecracker factory in Macao.

[See more: Between policy and belonging: Can a Greater Bay Area identity truly exist?]

There’s plenty more where that came from. Think French alpine wines, K-pop royalty and Cantonese opera. Read on to discover all the great events happening around the Greater Bay Area in the coming days.

Dongguan

Strawberry Music Festival

The festival occurs over the Labour Day holiday, with a three-day programme highlighting Mandarin pop, Cantonese pop and international rock. Legendary alternative pioneers Pixies and British indie icon Johnny Marr will also appear at the Strawberry Festival for the first time.

Venue: Songshan Lake Central Park (松山湖中心公园)

Date: 2 to 4 May

[See more: Pixies and Johnny Marr play at the Dongguan Strawberry Music Festival next month]

Guangzhou

Kindred spirits exhibition

From the ‘White Stone’s Subtle Ink’ album of paintings by Qi Baishi – Photo courtesy of Guangdong Museum of Art

This exhibition pays tribute to one of modern Chinese art’s most profound friendships: that between Qi Baishi and Xu Beihong. As Qi once said, “It is my parents who gave me life, but it is Xu who truly understands me.”

Venue: Guangdong Museum of Art (广东美术馆)

Date: Now until 6 September

Plucked string instrument concert

Whether as an accompaniment to ancient poetry, or picking out the melodies of African-American ragtime and Despacito, the diverse sounds and versatility of Chinese plucked string instruments are showcased at this Guangdong Orchestra performance.

Venue: Xinghai Concert Hall (星海音乐厅室内乐演奏厅)

Date: 2 May

Time: From 3 pm

[See more: Here’s a guide to the ‘other’ Greater Bay Area cities]

Foshan

Bohemian Rhapsody concert

The European Chamber Music orchestra performs contemporary classics like Bohemian Rhapsody and iconic scores from Harry Potter, The Great Gatsby and more in a candlelit concert.

Venue: Foshan Qionghua Grand Theatre (佛山琼花大剧院)

Date: 2 May

Time: From 7:30 pm

Hengqin

Hengqin-Macao International Digital Art Expo

The inaugural IDAexpo unites global tech leaders and digital artists through immersive exhibitions, forums, and competitions.

Venue: Hengqin Cultural and Art Complex (横琴文化艺术中心)

Date: 27 April to 9 May

Hong Kong

Thursday vinyl DJ nights

Expect genres ranging from soul, jazz to funk at this weekly vinyl night

Hong Kong’s iconic Peninsula hotel hosts a new weekly vinyl DJ night on Thursdays at Felix, its stylish top floor bar and restaurant.

Venue: Felix, The Peninsula

Date: Every Thursday

Time: 8 to 11 pm

[See more: DJ Snake to perform at Hong Kong’s French May Arts Festival]

French May Arts Festival

Themed ‘Re/naissance,’ the festival features artists from Hong Kong, France, and beyond, showcasing visual art, music, dance, theatre, immersive experiences, and film.

Venue: Various venues

Date: April to July

French GourMay Food & Wine Festival

The festival spotlights the alpine wine region of Savoie across over 150 restaurants and retailers in Hong Kong and Macao as part of the French May Arts Festival.

Venue: Central Market

Date: 1 to 31 May

[See more: What’s new in the Greater Bay Area’s dining scene this April]

Macao

Ladies cocktail night

Mandarin Oriental Macau’s Vida Rica Bar is treating women to an exclusive cocktail menu on Wednesday evenings, which also comes with a complimentary welcome drink.

Venue: Vida Rica Bar, Mandarin Oriental Macau

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Vivienne Westwood & Jewellery exhibition

This exhibition on renowned British designer Vivienne Westwood makes its Southern China debut in Macao.

Venue: Grand Lisboa Palace Macau

Date: 29 April to 15 July

Barra Slow Fest

From tea tastings, Jingdezhen ceramics to a calligraphy arts exhibition, this free festival themed around Asian tea culture invites you to slow down and savour the moment. Don’t miss Horizon Cafe’s exclusive dessert and drink offerings.

Venue: Navy Yard No.1 and No.2, Barra District

Date: 1 to 3 May

[See more: G-Dragon to headline at K-Spark music festival in Macao next month]

Zoo Music Festival X 2K DJ Festival

Don’t miss the music festival taking place at the site of a former firecracker factory in Taipa, Macao – Photo courtesy of MGTO

This Gen-Z organised music festival features musicians from Macao, Hong Kong and mainland China. Expect games, food stalls, and workshops as well.

Venue: Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory

Date: 1 to 4 May

Time: 1 to 9 pm

K-Spark concert

K-pop star G-Dragon will headline this South Korean music festival, along with Daesung, P1Harmony, Kiss Of Life, and KiiiKiii on the lineup.

Venue: Macao Outdoor Performance Venue

Date: 2 May

Shenzhen

English Teacher gig

Leeds band English Teacher formed in 2020 – Photo courtesy of Andy Ford/NME

British indie rock band English Teacher, whose 2024 debut album won the UK’s prestigious Mercury Prize, kicks off its debut China tour in Shenzhen this Thursday night.

Venue: B10 Live

Date: 30 April

Time: From 8:30 pm

[See more: Shenzhen Design Week 2026 kicks off next week]

A Century’s Thread exhibition

Don’t miss the Asian premiere of French national treasure tapestries, showcasing original woven works by Picasso, Matisse, Le Corbusier, Miró, and Zao Wou-Ki, as well as a rare tapestry gifted by King Louis XV to Emperor Qianlong.

Venue: Shenzhen Bay Culture Square (深圳湾文化广场)

Date: 1 May to 16 August (closed on Mondays)

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Zhuhai

Cantonese opera show

Check out a series of performances featuring excerpts from Cantonese opera, a form of intangible cultural heritage.

Venue: Zhuhai Grand Theatre Concert Hall (珠海大剧院音乐厅)

Date: 2 May

Time: From 3 pm

[See more: Beishan Village: A guide to Zhuhai’s coolest neighbourhood]

Italian opera concert

Italian soprano Natalia Roman and baritone Emidio Guidotti, accompanied by pianist Giuseppe Famularo, bring Verdi, Puccini, Rossini, and more to Zhuhai for one night of passionate opera.

Venue: Zhuhai Jinwan Art Center Grand Theatre (珠海金湾艺术中心·大剧院)

Date: 1 May

Time: From 7:30 pm