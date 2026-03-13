Macao prepares for International Cities of Gastronomy Fest

Macao is set to host its largest-ever international food festival, the 2026 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, from 20 to 29 March.

Organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the 10-day event will bring together close to 40 UNESCO Creative Cities of Gastronomy from six continents, alongside 10 other Creative Cities, marking a new record for the annual celebration.

The festival aims to reinforce Macao’s position as a world centre of tourism and leisure, a status bolstered by its designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017. The enhanced programme features five major highlights, two of which are new this year: the World Wines Lounge and the Global Goodies Market.

The main venue at Macau Fisherman’s Wharf will host the International Gastronomy Promenade, which includes 100 food booths offering delicacies from 22 Creative Cities, and the City of Gastronomy Showcase, featuring 53 sessions with chefs from 25 cities.

A new community venue near Rua de Cantão and Rua de Xangai has been added this year to stimulate the local economy in the ZAPE district. The festival will also include the International Gastronomy Forum on 23 March.

The MGTO is rolling out a wide promotional campaign to attract visitors. More information on the event is available here.