Sam Hou Fai now has an official campaign website

Sam Hou Fai, who as the sole candidate in the forthcoming election is Macao’s presumptive chief executive (CE), has launched an official website for his campaign.

According to an official announcement, the site is available in Chinese and Portuguese, features press releases and photos of the former judge’s meetings with representatives of Macao’s key sectors, including the gaming, finance, legal and education industries.

A curriculum vitae of the 62-year old is also provided, as well as a transcript of his declaration of candidacy speech, which he made on 28 August.

Sam became the sole candidate of the upcoming CE election after earning 386 out of 400 nominations from the CE Election Committee, the body that will cast the vote for Macao’s next leader on 13 October.

Sam hasn’t publicly divulged much information about his platform, but he has previously said that he intends to further streamline public administration, double down on the SAR’s economic diversification, leverage the city’s relationship with Hengqin and further improve the livelihood of residents.

He has also made comments regarding the “large, negative impact” that the casino industry had on Macao in the past, noting that the industry needed to “maintain a healthy, orderly and sustainstance development in accordance with the law.”

More details will emerge this Saturday, when he will be fronting the cameras for a three-hour question and answer session, fielding questions from CE Election Committee members.



Sam announced his intention to run for office only days after incumbent Ho Iat Seng declared that he would not be seeking a second term due to health issues.