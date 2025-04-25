Macao medical team deploys to post-quake Myanmar at the WHO’s request

A medical team from Macao has embarked on a two-week mission to Myanmar, answering a call from the World Health Organization (WHO). The primary objective of the China International Medical Emergency Team (Macao), is to provide critical medical coordination and technical support in the wake of the recent devastating earthquake.

Following the 7.9 magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar in late March, the WHO reached out to Macao’s specialized medical unit. Its deployment, which received necessary approvals from Chinese central government offices and was facilitated by both the Commissioner’s Office and the Liaison Office in Macao, marks a significant step in the SAR’s international assistance efforts.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the medical team’s responsibilities will include assessing medical resource needs in the earthquake-affected zones, refining data coordination processes, implementing standard protocols for trauma care and infectious disease control, and exploring the potential for Myanmar to establish its own emergency medical services.

“This mission signifies a collaborative effort involving the WHO, the Myanmar government, and our team to find effective medical solutions in the aftermath of this disaster,” stated O Leong, the team’s coordinator and a senior official at the Macao Health Bureau.

The China International Medical Emergency Team (Macao) received WHO certification in 2019. Prior to this Myanmar mission, the team had joined China’s national emergency medical team in 2020, contributing to Covid-19 response operations in Algeria and Sudan.

The Myanmar earthquake killed and injured thousands of people and left many communities in ruins. According to a UN estimate, some 2.5 million tons of debris will have to be removed during the reconstruction process.

