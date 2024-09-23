Menu
Sam Hou Fai will formally present his platform this Saturday

As the sole candidate in the election and Macao’s presumptive Chief Executive, Sam will officially unveil his stance on a range of topics on 28 September
  • All 400 members of Chief Executive Election Committee have been invited to quiz the former judge on his plans for SAR

23 Sep 2024
Macao’s presumptive CE has expressed an ambiguous position on the city’s gambling industry and stressed the need for economic diversification – Photo courtesy of the Government Information Bureau

23 Sep 2024

UPDATED: 23 Sep 2024, 8:24 am

Macao’s presumptive Chief Executive (CE), Sam Hou Fai, is scheduled to unveil his political platform to the city’s electors on 28 September, at the Forum Macao building on Rua Sul de Entre Lagos. The session will be broadcast live on TV and radio and streamed online.

The event, taking place from 10 am to 1 pm, will include a question-and-answer session with the 62-year-old former judge, according to a statement from the Government Information Bureau. He will be fielding questions from the Chief Executive Election Committee. 

So far, Sam has kept fairly tight-lipped over what his policies for the SAR might look like, though he has described Macao’s massive gambling industry as having “a very large, negative impact” on society, and stressed the need to diversify the economy. 

[See more: CE election: Sam Hou Fai has ‘the desire to serve Macao’]

He has also indicated he would focus on enhancing Macao’s ties with Portuguese-speaking countries and with Southeast Asia.

Although he is unopposed, Sam can be expected to work to seek consensus for his views until the election itself on 13 October. He has already been meeting with representatives of several sectors of society.

TDM’s TV and radio stations will broadcast the session, and members of the public can also watch it live via the government’s online portal; the Chief Executive Election website; the Government Information Bureau website; the Government Information Bureau’s YouTube channel; and the Government Information Bureau’s Facebook page.

