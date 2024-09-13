Sam Hou Fai: Macao’s gaming industry needs ‘healthy, orderly and sustainable’ growth

Sam Hou Fai, who is widely touted as Macao’s next chief executive (CE), called for the local casino industry to develop in a “healthy, orderly and sustainable” manner during a meeting yesterday with representatives of the city’s six gambling concessionaires.

Among those present were Pansy Ho and Kenneth Feng of MGM, Wilfred Wong and Grant Chum of Sands China, Lawrence Ho of Melco Resorts, Francis Lui of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Linda Chen of Wynn Resorts, and Daisy Ho of SJM Holdings.

In a statement released by Sam’s campaign office, the CE hopeful acknowledged the contributions that the casino operators had made to Macao’s economic development.

However, the 62-year-old former judge expressed his hopes that “the gaming industry will maintain a healthy, orderly, and sustainable development in accordance with the law, so as to promote the appropriate diversification of Macao’s economy.”

Sam’s comments struck a more conciliatory tone compared to a speech that he gave last month in which he highlighted the “large, negative impact” that the gaming industry had on society and youths at various points in the SAR’s history.

As part of the meeting, the casino representatives stressed the contributions their companies had made in terms of expanding non-gambling offerings, promoting the performing arts, securing jobs and providing training for locals, as well as supporting small and medium sized enterprises.

They also stated that they would continue to work towards expanding the city’s international market base and improving Macao’s tourism and leisure brand.



Sam is expected to be the sole candidate in the upcoming CE election, which is due to take place on 13 October. Formerly a judge on Macao’s highest court, he announced his intention to run for office only days after incumbent CE Ho Iat Seng declared last month that he would not seek reelection due to health issues.