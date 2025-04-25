Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Macao’s airport passenger volume nudges upward in the first quarter

Passengers from mainland China and Taiwan made up a combined 64 percent of the total, while those from Southeast and Northeast Asia accounted for 36 percent
  • Aircraft movements reached 14,000, a rise of 1.6 percent in comparison to the initial quarter of last year, but cargo volumes fell

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

25 Apr 2025
Macao’s airport passenger volume nudges upward in the first quarter
Macao’s airport passenger volume nudges upward in the first quarter
The airport has encouraged the launching of new routes for the summer flight season – Photo by leungchopan

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

25 Apr 2025

UPDATED: 25 Apr 2025, 4:32 pm

According to the latest airport data, Macao’s air passenger volume during the first quarter of this year hit 1.83 million – an increase of 2.2 percent year-on-year. 

Passengers from mainland China and Taiwan made up 46 and 18 percent of the total respectively, while travellers from Southeast and Northeast Asia accounted for 36 percent.

Aircraft movements reached 14,000, a rise of 1.6 percent in comparison to the initial quarter of 2024. Cargo volumes, however, dipped by 9.5 percent.

[See more: Macao eyes new flights to South Korea and Vietnam as passenger numbers climb]

For the summer flight season, the airport has encouraged the launching of new routes. Flights between Malaysia’s Tawau and Macao will commence in early May, while Jeju Air has plans to launch a new route to Jeju and Cheongju of South Korea. 

Furthermore, flight services on the Taiyuan route in mainland China are planned to resume in July.

Macao airport also has plans to launch service centres at Shenzhen’s Shekou, Zhongshan Port and Gongbei Port in Zhuhai in the latter half of the year, with the aims of developing smoother passenger links between sea, air and land transport.

UPDATED: 25 Apr 2025, 4:32 pm

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend