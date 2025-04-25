Macao’s airport passenger volume nudges upward in the first quarter

According to the latest airport data, Macao’s air passenger volume during the first quarter of this year hit 1.83 million – an increase of 2.2 percent year-on-year.

Passengers from mainland China and Taiwan made up 46 and 18 percent of the total respectively, while travellers from Southeast and Northeast Asia accounted for 36 percent.

Aircraft movements reached 14,000, a rise of 1.6 percent in comparison to the initial quarter of 2024. Cargo volumes, however, dipped by 9.5 percent.

For the summer flight season, the airport has encouraged the launching of new routes. Flights between Malaysia’s Tawau and Macao will commence in early May, while Jeju Air has plans to launch a new route to Jeju and Cheongju of South Korea.

Furthermore, flight services on the Taiyuan route in mainland China are planned to resume in July.

Macao airport also has plans to launch service centres at Shenzhen’s Shekou, Zhongshan Port and Gongbei Port in Zhuhai in the latter half of the year, with the aims of developing smoother passenger links between sea, air and land transport.