Macao’s election watchdog reminds casino operators to remain politically neutral 

Macao’s Electoral Affairs Commission has reminded members of the local casino industry, including gaming promoters and the six casino operators, to remain politically neutral ahead of the Legislative Assembly Election, which is scheduled for 14 September.

According to a statement, the Electoral Affairs Commission, as well as the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau conducted a meeting with the casino representatives yesterday to discuss the commission’s rules on impartiality during the electoral process and the industry’s need to observe them.

Article 72 of the Legislative Assembly Election Law stipulates that casino operators and sole traders connected with the running of such businesses are not allowed to “directly or indirectly participate in election campaigns,” nor engage in conduct that would be advantageous or detrimental to any of the candidates.

The head of the Election Affairs Commission, Seng Loi Man, pointed out during the meeting that casino industry workers would not be permitted to exhibit election-related merchandise such as stickers and signs while on the job. As well, taking part in promotional activities during their work hours would also be prohibited.

Meanwhile, the commission told the casino operators that they had to impress upon their staff the importance of remaining politically neutral while in their roles. The election watchdog added that it was imperative for any violations to be reported to the authorities as soon as possible. All of the gaming operators that attended the meeting pledged to adhere to the neutrality requirements.

Attendees of yesterday’s event included the executive vice chairman of Sands China, Wilfred Wong; the chairperson of SJM, Daisy Ho, and the vice president of human resources at Wynn Macau, Stephanie So.

Links between Macao’s casino industry and legislators are not unheard of, as illustrated by incumbent lawmaker Angela Leong On Kei, who was married to local gaming tycoon Stanley Ho. Leong is also one of the chairpersons of casino operator, SJM Holdings, and owns the largest stake in the company.

Scheduled every four years, the Legislative Assembly election involves the selection of 33 representatives, 14 of whom are directly chosen by voters. Association representatives select 12 of them, while the Macao’s chief executive picks the remaining 7.