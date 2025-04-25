Macao gears up for Global Gaming Expo and Asian IR Expo & Summit next month

More than a hundred speakers, including industry leaders and key decision-makers, will be featured at the Global Gaming Expo Asia (known as G2E Asia) and the Asian IR Expo & Summit, with the gatherings scheduled to take place simultaneously in Macao between 7 and 9 May.

This year, 50 percent more space will be allocated to the dual expos, which will feature more than 150 exhibitors and are expected to attract over 10,000 professionals from the casino industry.

Despite greater extra floor space to be allocated to the Asian IR Expo, which focuses on the non-gambling offerings of casino-resorts, Vera Ng, the director of the event’s co-organiser, Reed Exhibitions, told local media that “we are not moving away from gambling.”

The Asian IR Summit will offer comprehensive analyses of emerging casino markets and the prospects of the Asian gambling industry, as well as in-depth insights on the evolving market landscape. It will also explore strategies for technology and innovation in gambling and provide a platform for discussions on responsible gambling.

Francis Lui, chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, has been confirmed as the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony of G2E Asia. He will also be a featured speaker at the Asian IR Summit, where MGTO chief Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes will be giving the keynote address.

First held in 2007, G2E Asia has established itself as one of the leading casino expos in Asia. The event was suspended in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic and only made its return to Macao last year after hosting two special editions in Singapore in 2022 and 2023.

Upon its return in 2024, G2E Asia adopted a new format by becoming a combined event with the inaugural Asian IR Expo. Last year’s G2E Asia and Asian IR Expo saw participation from over 6,300 attendees.