Central government gives backing to Sam Hou Fai’s Macao 2025 policy address 

Central government departments that oversee affairs in Macao have pledged to “fully support” the SAR, following yesterday’s delivery of the 2025 policy address by Macao chief executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai.

In a statement published yesterday, the State Council’s Hong Kong and Macao Work Office said that Sam’s speech “thoroughly put into practice” the vision outlined for the city by President Xi Jinping, who outlined several goals during his tour in Macao last December. Work Office officials said Sam’s speech “squarely” addressed the issues facing Macao and “directly” confronted the challenges.

Praise was also given to Macao’s leader for developing “precise and pragmatic” policy measures that are aimed at addressing “issues that Macao residents care about,” including age care, employment and housing.

“We will fully support the Macao SAR government and the various sectors of society,” the statement read. “Together we will diligently write a new chapter in Macao’s high quality development.”

The Liaison Office also issued a statement yesterday and struck a similar tone. The organisation pointed out that Sam’s address wasn’t simply confined to matters concerning the administrative direction and the key measures for 2025, but also set up “forward-thinking plans” for mid to long-term tasks.

“The policy address fully showcases the spirit of dedication to work, shouldering one’s responsibilities and a willingness to forge ahead with determination,” the office said.