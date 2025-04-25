Macao to lead Chinese firms into lusophone markets in 2025

Macao is set to significantly boost its role as a conduit between mainland China and Portuguese-speaking countries in 2025, with Tai Kin Ip, the secretary for economy and finance, announcing plans to facilitate Chinese firms’ expansion into markets such as Equatorial Guinea, Cabo Verde, Portugal, and Brazil.

According to a report by the Portuguese news agency Lusa, Macao will organize key events to strengthen trade, culture, finance, and technology cooperation.

A central initiative will be the Business Meeting for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and lusophone nations in Equatorial Guinea in July. Trade exchanges in Cabo Verde are also scheduled, alongside participation in major food industry fairs in Portugal and Brazil.

The secretary also expressed interest in exploring the digital pataca for trade with Portuguese-speaking countries, discussing this with Portugal’s central bank. The digital currency is seen as advantageous for its free circulation across borders, aligning with Macao’s open economy policies.

Meanwhile, a new economic services centre to facilitate trade between China, lusophone nations and Spanish-speaking countries is to be established in Hengqin, officials said.

Since 2003, Macao has been positioned as a platform for China-lusophone cooperation. During his visit to Macao last December, President Xi Jinping tasked the city with stepping up this role and lifting its global profile as a business hub.