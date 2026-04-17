G-Dragon to headline at K-Spark music festival in Macao next month

The South Korean music festival K-Spark will make its debut in Macao’s Outdoor Performance Venue on 2 May, featuring “King of K-pop” G-Dragon, Daesung, P1Harmony, Kiss Of Life, and KiiiKiii.

G-Dragon is a globally-renowned South Korean rapper and singer who is also part of the famous K-pop boyband Big Bang. G-Dragon performed in Big Bang’s long-awaited return to the global stage at America’s celebrity-favourite music festival Coachella just last Sunday, and will perform again at the two-weekend Californian festival this Sunday on 19 April.

According to the Macao event’s organisers, the show will feature unique stage design and artist combinations. K-Spark’s last international festival was in Malaysia earlier this year in January, featuring G-Dragon, Hwasa, Itzy, Dpr Ian, Dolla, and 3P.

[See more: This week in the Greater Bay Area: Vision and Colour Festival, Hong Kong Sevens and more]

Tickets range from 799 to 2,999 patacas and are available to purchase now on MPay, Damai, Maiseat and Klook.

Launched in 2024, Macao’s Outdoor Performance Venue is capable of holding over 50,000 audience members, making it the largest outdoor venue in Macao.

Last year, only four commercial performances were staged there however: an Alan Walker concert in June, the 2025 Fact Music Awards in September, a Travis Scott show in October and the WaterBomb Music Festival in November. The under-used venue is currently hosting trial operations for a Mini Karting Track and 3×3 basketball court.